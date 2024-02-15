PCB Terminates Haris Rauf's Central Contract for Pulling out of Australia Test Tour

Lahore: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday revoked the central contract of pace spearhead Haris Rauf for opting out of the Test series against Australia down under in December last year.

The PCB also announced that Rauf will not be granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in any franchise leagues till June 30, 2024. On Thursday, the PCB released a statement which stated, "Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised by Pakistan Cricket Board, following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan's Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24."

"After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris' central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024," the statement added.

The PCB said its management provided the 30-year-old a chance for a personal hearing in compliance with the principles of natural justice on January 30 and his response was found unsatisfactory. "Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract," the Board said.

Pakistan toured Australia for a three-match Test series in December 2023 where they were outclassed by the formidable Australian side. The Men in Green had to face another 3-0 whitewash down under.

Speaking at the press conference before the tour of Australia, Chief selector Wahab Riaz had said that Haris, after initially making himself available for the Tests, had pulled out, citing work management and fitness issues. At the same time the national team was engaged in the three Tests against Australia, Haris had featured in the Big Bash League (BBL), representing Melbourne Stars in the 13th edition of the tournament.

Haris, who has category B in central contracts, gets paid a monthly salary of around 4.6 million PKR, apart from the match fees, allowances and other eligible incentives. This strict action must have been taken considering the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held in West Indies and USA, commencing from June 1. The PCB, however, did allow his selection in the T20 squad for the subsequent series in New Zealand.