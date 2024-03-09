Olympic Boxing Qualifier: Hussamuddin loses to CWG Games champion

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 41 minutes ago

Indian pugilist Mohammed Hussamuddin suffered a defeat by 0-4 against Ireland's Jude Gallagher in the men's 57kg round of 32 match.

Busto Arsizio (Italy): 2023 World Championship bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin went down 0-4 against Ireland's Jude Gallagher in the men’s 57kg round-of-32 match at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifier here. Making a comeback after an injury Hussamuddin, who received a bye in the opening round, took some time to settle in which allowed his opponent Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jude to take the lead with his technical prowess.

The youngster used his speed and agility to his advantage, pocketing the first round 5-0. The Hyderabad-born boxer did try to cover the lost ground in round two but his comeback became even more difficult after he was deducted a point for dropping the head. The 22-year-old Jude just kept his calm in the third round and did not allow Hussamuddin to attack, eventually winning the bout.

Meanwhile, India’s Nishant Dev (71kg) will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals late on Sunday. The first World Olympic boxing qualification tournament is hosting over 590 boxers and will offer a total of 49 quotas, including 28 for men and 21 for women, at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Between 45 and 51 boxers will qualify through the second World Qualification Tournament, to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3. India have already secured four quotas for Paris 2024 with Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths with impressive performances at the Asian Games.

