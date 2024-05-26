Obed McCoy Replaces Injured Jason Holder In West Indies T20 World Cup squad

St Johns [Antigua]: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Sunday announced that the star all-rounder Jason Holder has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to an injury.

"While Jason Holder's absence is notable, CWI is confident that the team remains strong and competitive with the inclusion of McCoy," CWI said in an official statement.

"Holder's injury, sustained during the County Championship 2024, will require a recovery period, and the team's medical staff will provide all necessary support to ensure his swift and complete recovery."

The board also announced that the left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy has been named as the all-rounder's replacement. Holder suffered an injury during the County Championship.

Desmond Haynes, Lead Selector of CWI, shared his thoughts on this development and said in an official statement, "Jason is an experienced player in our set-up. His absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason with us again soon. While it is unfortunate to lose a player of Jason's calibre, we are confident in the abilities of Obed McCoy. Obed has shown remarkable skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further showcase his talent on the international stage."

"We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad," he added.

Earlier this month, WI announced a 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will be co-hosted in the Caribbean and the USA. The co-hosts have also named five reserve players that will accompany the squad - Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, and Andre Fletcher. Part of Group C alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda, the two-time Champions will kick off their campaign on June 2 against Papua New Guinea in Guyana.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be played from June 1-29 with co-hosts USA taking on Canada in the opening fixture at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. A total of 55 matches will be played by 20 teams across 9 venues, culminating in the final on June 29 in Barbados.

Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd.

Reserves: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, and Andre Fletcher.