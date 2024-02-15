Mukesh Kumar Released from India's Playing XI to Play Ranji for Bengal

Rajkot(Gujarat): The BCCI on Thursday released pacer Mukesh Kumar from the Indian squad ahead of the third Test against England, which is being played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium here.

The BCCI in a short note posted on its official X handle, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "Mr Mukesh Kumar has been released from the India squad for the third Test against England in Rajkot. He will join his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, for the team's next fixture before linking up with Team India in Ranchi."

It must be noted that it was only on Wednesday after the renaming of Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium as Niranjan Shah Stadium that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had stated that all players would have to play the Ranji Trophy, the coveted domestic tournament.

"It is a significant issue. I will be writing to all the players tomorrow. If your captain and coach instruct you to play, you must comply and participate in red-ball cricket. This directive applies to all players who are not at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). We will ensure that injured players do not risk aggravating their injuries by playing red-ball cricket and jeopardizing their chances in white-ball cricket. However, this directive applies to all young and fit players," Shah declared while addressing the event.

In the ongoing Ranji season, Bengal next take on Bihar at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Mukesh will lead their bowling attack. The fouth Test of the five match series against England, which is currently poised at 1-1, will be played in Ranchi.