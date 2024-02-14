Stats Favour India at SCA, Now Called Niranjan Shah Stadium; Know All Details

Rajkot (Gujarat): The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium, which was rechristened as Niranjan Shah Stadium on Wednesday, has hosted only two Test matches, in which India has won one game and drawn another fixture.

The Stadium hosted its first Test in 2016, when India took on England from November 9-13 and the match ended in a tame draw. The first Test of the series against England was played at the then SCA Stadium in which Moeen Ali was declared as the Player of the Match.

England posted a mammoth 537 on the board in the first innings, courtesy hundreds by Joe Root (124), Moeen Ali (117) and Ben Strokes (128). For India, 'local boy' Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with fine figures of 3 for 86.

India in reply scored 488 in their first essay as opener Murali Vijay (128) and Cheteshwar Pujara (124) scored centuries. All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin scored 70. For England, Adil Rashid picked four wickets (4 for 114), while Moeen Ali (2 for 85) and Zafar Ansari (2 for 77) took two wickets each.

In the second innings, England post 260/3 declared as skipper Alastair Cook scored a stroke-filed 130 off 243 balls and Haseeb Hameed scored 182. Amit Mishra took two wickets (2 for 60) for India in the second essay while Ashwin bagged one wicket.

India ended at 172 for 6 in their second innings as the Test ended in a draw. Skipper Virat Kohli scored 49 while for the visitors Adil Rashid grabbed three wickets (3 for 64).

The second Test at the picturesque venue was played between India and West Indies from October 4-6, in which the hosts won by an innings and 272 runs. Debutant Prithvi Shaw, who slammed a hundred, was named as the Player of the Match.

India scored a whopping 649 for 9 declared in the first innings with centuries from skipper Virat Kohli (139), Prithvi Shaw (134) and Ravindra Jadeja (100 not out). Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant also chipped in 92 off just 84 balls.

For the West Indies, Devendra Bishoo (4 for 217) was the pick of the bowlers, while Shermon Lewis (2 for 93) picked two wickets. West Indies was bundled out for just 181 in the first innings with Roston Chase top-scoring with a 53.

Ashwin (4 for 37) spun his web around the opposition batter and grabbed four wickets, while Mohammed Shami (2 for 22) played his to perfection. It was Kuldeep Yadav, who was the nemesis for West Indies in their second essay as he picked a five-for (5 for 57) as they were bowled out for 196. Ashwin (2 for 71) and Ravindra Jadeja (3 for 35) ably supported the chinaman.

The Test against England beginning Thursday will be the third at the venue.