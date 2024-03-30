IPL 2024 | LSG vs PBKS Live: Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants emerged triumphant against Punjab Kings by 21 runs as they registered their first win of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium here on Saturday.

Despite getting a century opening stand, injury to Livingstone and failure of Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran with the bat cost Punjab Kings a match here. LSG's pacer Mayank Yadav, who made his debut, stood out as the difference between the two teams and setup the match for the hosts. Livingstone hit couple of sixes and a boundary in the final over. So, we have clear winner as LSG won their first game of the season by 21 runs while Punjab lost their second on the trot after a win in the campaign opener against Delhi Capitals.

Another decent over from the left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, just seven runs came from it as Livingstone continues to hobble. Punjab are technically out of the contest here. They need 42 off the final over.

Naveen Ul Haq has come into the attack to bowl the final over of the match. Livingstone is hobbling and Shivam Singh is new on the pitch. LSG are the favourites to win the match here. Only eight runs came from the over despite getting boundary of the first ball off the over.

Lucknow geta another big wicket of set-batter Shikhar Dhawan. Lucknow have kept them alive in the hunt with back-to-back wickets in the over. Punjab Kings need spome final flourishes from their designated finisher Liam Livingstone, who didn't take field for the last four overs. Just four singles came from the over. What an over from the left-arm pacer. Punjab need 56 off last three overs.

Mayank Yadav comes to bowl his fourth over and the young bloke has impressed the most in today’s game by bowling at a rapid pace consistently and castling the batters. Jitesh Sharma is the next victim and Mayank gets his third. Four runs from the over.

Seven runs from the over as Mohsin bowled a quality over and it might have made matters tough for the chasing side.

Prabhsimran was caught in the deep by Mohsin Khan but he overhauled the boundary rope. However, the right-arm pacer bowled one more short delivery and the batter mistimed his pull which sailed towards mid-on and he was caught. Mayank gets his second and he is bowling some impressive bouncers. Eight runs from the over and PBKS need to score at 11.83 RPO to win.

Prabhsimran Singh now continues the momentum by hitting a boundary and a six against Ravi Bishnoi. A full delivery on the third ball was hit straight down the ground and then the last ball of the over was whacked for a six over long-on. 14 runs from the over.

Mayank Yadav, the young bloke is rushing the batters with his rapid pace and sends Bairstow packing with his pace. The England batters tried to pull a delivery but instead played it in the hands of Marcus Stonis as a result of mistiming the stroke. Six runs from the over.

An impressive over from Ravi Bishnoi against the run of play as he concedes only three runs. Still, the LSG bowlers need to take wickets to make their way back into the back.

Mayank Yadav has some speed and he is bowling deliveries at 145+. However, the young lad has to get his line and length right. But still, ten runs from the over is a positive for the bowling side considering the rate at which both the batters have accumulated runs in the last few overs.

Bairstow joins the party and today is an exhibition of some breathtaking strokes from the PBKS batters. Two sixes from the first two balls as Krunal fired them full and into the stumps. The batter replied with maximums over deep square leg. Runs coming thick and fast from both ends now. 15 runs from the over.

There is no stopping to Dhawan as he is hitting some brilliant strokes. Bishnoi bowled a full delivery on the fourth ball and the left-handed batter smacked it for a six over deep-midwicket with a slog sweep. The openers are looking dangerous and breaking their partnership is the need of the hour for the bowling side.

Krunal Pandya bowled an economical over but LSG bowlers will need to take wickets as quickly as possible considering the kind of start PBKS have got. If the openers continue the momentum, they might hunt down the target with ease. Four runs from the over.

Shikhar Dhawan is smashing the ball all over the park and has continued his touch from the last match. Maniraman Siddharth and Mohsin Khan were the two bowlers who received most of the damage from the left-handed batter. Jonny Bairstow is also taking the attack to the opposition but he is playing second fiddle right now with Dhawan being in control of things.

A boundary on the third ball as Krunal punished the bowler for bowling outside off in spite of setting four fielders at the boundary on the leg-side. An unfortunate run out of Mohsin Khan in the over as well but LSG ends up scoring eight runs from the over.

LSG batters are increasing their aggression and Krunal kicked off the over with a boundary. Badoni tried to clear the fence on the slower delivery but the batter is caught at long-on by Jonny Bairstow. Bishnoi also walks back to the pavilion in an attempt to switch gears. Nine runs from the over.

Krunal Pandya is now switching gears and he smacked a couple of boundaries and a six in the over. LSG are now heading towards a 200-run total. 20 runs from the over.

Curran is using pace variations smartly on the slow surface and he conceded only five runs from the over as a result.

Kagiso Rabada took a wicket as soon as he was introduced into the attack. The South African pacer bowled a delivery outside off and Pooran tried to play through the cover region. But, an inside edge and the ball deflects on the stumps. Krunal smacks a maximum on the penultimate ball. 11 runs from the over.

Brar was bowling an economical over till the third ball but Pooran walked down the track and scored a maximum on the fourth delivery. 10 runs from the over.

Strategic timeout has worked in favour of PBKS as Arshdeep gets the much-needed wicket of de Kock as soon as he came in to bowl. A bouncer and the left-handed batter tried to pull it but he top-edged it. The wicketkeeper made no mistake in taking the easy catch and that invited Badoni on the crease. 14 runs from the overs.

21st IPL fifty for de Kock as he scored a boundary towards fine leg. The left-handed batter is playing an anchor role as wickets are tumbling around him. 10 runs from the over.

Absolute carnage from Pooran as he smacked a couple of sixes and a boundary on the first three balls. First, he slogged one on the leg-side for a six and then followed it up with a backfoot punch through extra cover for four runs. Chahar bowled a full-length googly next and Pooran hoicked it straight down the ground for a maximum. 20 runs from the over.

A lucky four for the South African wicketkeeper-batter on the second delivery of the over as the outside edge from his willow flies for four runs. But apart from that only three runs of the over.

Harshal Patel is introduced into the attack and the team hopes that he gets a breakthrough with use of the slower deliveries. A tidy over but de Kock smashed a four on the last ball and it's an eight-run over.

Just when LSG batters were feeling some pressure, Chahar did the mistake of bowling it in the full and Stoinis smacked a six straight down the ground. The next one was a short one and it was also sent into the stands. But, the leg-spinner made a comeback by dismissing the Australian all-rounder on the very next ball.

Harpreet Brar mixed the pace very well in his first over. Also, he bowled some deliveries outside off and when the batter shuffled across the stumps he bowled it into the wicket. Two consecutive economical overs might now compel the LSG batters to take a risk in the next over.

A tidy over from Rahul Chahar as he leaks only seven runs from the over.

Sam Curran gets a wicket as soon as he is introduced into the attack. Padikkal shuffled across the stumps to clear the fielder at mid-off but handed a catch to him and Shikhar Dhawan made no mistake in grabbing the sitter. De Kock signs off the over with a six on the leg-side.

Padikkal plays a well-timed shot on the second delivery of the over and follows it up with a delicate touch towards the deep third-man for another boundary. Rabada seems to be struggling to get his line and length right. 10 runs from the over.

A brilliant six down the ground from KL Rahul on the very first delivery thanks to the brilliant timing. One more four in the over as Rahul punished a full delivery from Arshdeep as well. 12 runs from the over and Rahul’s timing improved in the over but he threw up his wicket as a result of playing a square cut straight into the hands of Bairstow at point. Devdutt Padikkal on the crease now.

Rahul attempted a pull shot on the first ball and he was almost caught at deep square leg by Harsha Patel but he split the catch while putting in a dive. De Kock smacked Rabada for a four and a six in the over and looks like the South African wicketkeeper batter will switch gears.

Arshdeep is getting some swing through the air and he bowled a delivery shaping back into the Indian batter KL Rahul. A tight over and looks like hitting is not an easy task on this surface.

Quinton de Kock drives one straight to the long-off boundary on the fourth delivery of the over. Brilliant timing from the left-handed batter. Five runs from the first over bowled by Sam Curran.

Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran(c), Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Toss

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and chose to bat.