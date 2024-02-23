Joe Root Registers Most Fifty-Plus Scores against India; Equals Ricky Ponting

Ranchi (Jharkhand): England's star batter Joe Root scored a hundred against India in the first innings of the Ranchi Test and secured a record to his name.

After going through a rough patch in the first three Tests of the series, Root looked solid in the first innings of the fourth Test between India and England. His knock helped the team stage a recovery after a top-order collapse.

Root took 219 balls to complete his century. With his knock, Root equalled former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's terrific record of scoring 20 fifty-plus scores against India.

In the list of most fifty-plus scores hit against India, both the batters are at the top. After the duo, legendary Pakistan batter Javed Miandad (19), former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd (19), former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul (19) and former England batter Alaistair Cook (17) are placed in the list.

Also, Root scored most centuries (10) against India in the Test cricket with his prolific knock. Star Australia batter Steve Smith has nine centuries to his name against the Indian side while legendary Sir Gary Sobers has eight hundreds to his name against India.

Notably, he also surpassed Ricky Ponting in the list of batters, who have scored most runs against India in Test cricket. Ponting had amassed 2,555 Test runs against the Indian team. Alastair Cook is at the third place with 2,431 Test runs to his name.

England were on verge of a collapse in the fourth Test after debutant pacer Aakash Deep's impressive spell, but Root took things under his control after that. He helped the team get into a decent position and also cross the 300-run mark.