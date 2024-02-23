IND vs ENG Fourth Test Live: Aakash Deep Shines with Three Sclaps; England 112/5 at Tea

Ranchi: England elected to bat after winning the toss against India in the fourth Test at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Aakash Deep is making debut for India while England has brought Ollie Robinson in the side.
Updates from Day One:
- Over 24.1 (112/5)
Ben Stokes walks back to the pavilion as the ball kept low. Jadeja bowled a good length delivery and Stokes tried to defend it. However, the ball kept low than what he expected and it crashed into his pads. It was plumb and so the umpire quickly raised his finger to adjudge the ruling.
- Over 23 (111/4)
A single run from Jadeja's over as England are trying to stage a recovery.
- Over 21.2 (109/4)
Just when Bairstow started looking dangerous Ashwin steps up to get rid of him. The off-spinner bowled a full delivery to which the batter responded with a sweep. However, he missed the shot and the ball crashed into his pads. Umpire called it as not out but India have been brilliant with their reviews today. The DRS showed three reds and the decision was overturned as a result. A key scalp for the hosts.
- Over 21 (105/3)
A boundary through deep backward point and he is playing late against Jadeja. The batter played a cut and got four runs for his stroke.
- Over 20(100/3)
Bairstow continues to attack and he smacked a six to Ashwin via slog sweep. A huge hit over deep-midwicket and it sails into the stands.
- Over 19 (99/3)
Root played a very fine shot against Jadeja to score four runs and the duo have built a 43-run partnership between them.
- Over 18 (83/3)
Bairstow is now switching the gears and he punished two full deliveries from Siraj on the last two balls. The England duo will now aim to post a huge total on the scoreboard.
- Over 17 (71/3)
A maiden over from Joe Root as English batters have taken a cautious approach.
- Over 16 (71/3)
Bairstow played a cheeky shot against Siraj through deep backward point on the first delivery to gather four runs. Both the batters are now showing solid defense.
- Over 15 (67/3)
England are now building their innings steadily as Bairstow and Root are showcasing a fine array of strokes building a partnership for the fourth wicket.
- Over 14 (64/3)
Four runs from the over as Root and Bairstow are steadying the ship here.
- Over 13 (60/3)
Only three runs from the over by both the batters. After early loss of the wickets, they are trying to stage a recovery.
- Over 11.5 (57/3)
Aakash Deep is on fire. His deliveries shaping back into the batters are leaving them bamboozle. A good length delivery and Crawley had no answers to it. The ball hit the top of off and its third wicket for hosts.
- Over 11 (50/2)
Three runs from Ravindra Jadeja's over and Root will now aim to build his innings.
- Over 9.4 (47/2)
This is turning out to be a sensational over from Aakash Deep. Ollie Pope came down the track and the bowler bowled a back off length delivery. It nipped back in and hit onto the pads. Umpire rejected the appeal for LBW but a brilliant review from Rohit Sharma. Three reds in the DRS and second wicket for the Indian quick on his debut.
- Over 9.2 (47/1)
Aakash is finally rewarded for the immense discipline he shown so far. He bowled a good length delivery to Duckett on the fourth stump and it shaped away from the left-handed batter. The batter nicked it and it was an easy take for Dhruv Jurel. Debut wicket for Aakash Deep.
- Over 9 (46/0)
Ravindra Jadeja into the attack and he created a chance on the fifth deliver. A full delivery which turned after landing onto crack hit pads of the batter. Umpire ruled it to be not out but the Indian team reviewed it. It was a close call as umpire's call saved the batter.
- Over 8 (37/0)
Only two runs conceded by Aakash Deep. He is sticking to his line and lengths in the fixture.
- Over 7 (37/0)
All the hardwork so far is demolished by Crawley here. Siraj bowled too much down the leg and too full in the over and was punished for it. Three boundaries and a massive six from the over to earn 19 runs off six deliveries.
- Over 6 (18/0)
Akash Deep has been impressive so far with the kind of seam movement he has generated so far. He bowled a delivery going away from the batter on the last ball and Crawley tried to play it through cover region. However, an outside flew wide of slip cordon and luck boundary for England.
- Over 5 (14/0)
First overpitched delivery from Siraj and Crawley made no mistake in getting four runs off it by smacking it straight past the bowler.
- Over 4 (9/0)
A lot of drama in his debut game for Aakash Deep. He bowled some quality deliveries seaming into the batter. One of them shattered the stumps of Zak Crawley and the pacer was jumping in joy for getting his maiden Test wicket. However, his celebrations were cut short as the siren for the no-ball went off.
- Over 3 (5/0)
Siraj is keeping his lengths back off good length. He produced a brilliant delivery on the last ball which nipped back into the batter but an inside edge took it towards fine leg.
- Over 2 (2/0)
Debutant Aakash Deep bowls his first over in the international cricket and has tried to bowl in the corridor outside off. Both of the batters looked comfortable against him but he produced a beauty on last delivery beating Duckett on his outside edge. Also, the over witnessed Dhruv Jurel's athletic glovework as he caught a wayward delivery from the pacer straying down the leg.
- Over 1 (0/0)
A maiden over to start with from Mohammed Siraj. He constantly kept his deliveries outside off and also used short delivery in an effective manner. India will be aiming to get the English wickets as soon as possible.