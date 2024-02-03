IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 150 Test scalps

Visakhapatnam: Jasprit Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to take 150 Test wickets on Saturday as he showcased his skills with the ball helping India wrap up England and gain a massive lead in the second Test of the bilateral series against England. Bumrah produced a clinical spell with the use of reverse swing in an effective manner and took a six-for.

During his spell, the Indian pacer bamboozled batters with the seam movement and it included a searing yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope. During his spell of quality pace bowling, the right-handed fast bowler broke a few records.

He became the quickest Indian to reach the milestone of 150 Test wickets overtaking Kapil Dev who took 39 fixtures to achieve the same feat. Former Indian spinners Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble took 34 Tests to achieve the milestone. Harbhajan Singh needed 35 matches to complete the milestone while BS Chandrasekhar took 36 fixtures to take 150 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are the only Indians to reach the milestone faster than Bumrah. Also, he became the second-fastest Asian pacer to take 150 Test wickets.

Also, he completed 50 wickets against England. Bumrah is one of only six Indians to have taken 100 or more wickets in SENA (South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand).

Bumrah picked a five-wicket haul in the second Test against England and played a key role for the Indian team in the match. Earlier in the match Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double century and helped India post a total of 396 in the first innings.