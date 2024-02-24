Jammu and Kashmir and Army Dominate Day 4 of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 in Gulmarg

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) : The picturesque landscape of Gulmarg witnessed a cascade of victories as the 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games entered its fourth day. Jammu and Kashmir stole the spotlight with four medals, and local talents Shahid Ahmad Chachi, Viqar, Sobia, and Gousia won medals in various disciplines.

In an exhilarating Ski Mountaineering event in the Men's Vertical Category at Kangdoori, Shahid Ahmad Chachi, a local from Tangmarg, secured the gold medal, marking the first for the Union Territory. Mayank Dimri from Uttarakhand claimed silver, while Thir Bhadhur bagged the bronze. The women's category saw Kamaya Kartikayan from Maharashtra, Menak Gunjiyal from Uttarakhand, and Gousia Gulzar from J&K seizing the gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively.

Anchal Thakur from Himachal Pradesh shone in the Alpine Skiing Slalom for women, adding a gold to her earlier triumph in Giant Slalom. Sobiya Nabi from J&K secured silver, and Diya Thakur from Himachal claimed bronze.

Expressing confidence in her preparation, Anchal Thakur thanked the organizers for excellent arrangements, expressing gratitude to the government and J&K Sports Council for providing athletes with opportunities to enhance their skills.

The Alpine Skiing Slalom for Men saw the Army dominating the podium, with Baqir Hussain securing gold, Mayank Panwar claiming silver, and Jekmat Rafstan earning bronze. Baqir Hussain achieved a remarkable feat by winning gold medals in both Giant Slalom and Slalom. In the Snowboard Parallel Slalom of Men’s Category, Kulvinder Sharma from the Army claimed gold, Vikar from J&K secured silver, and Kamal Jeet from Himachal won bronze.

The Golf Course Nordic Skiing track witnessed Bhavani Thekkada Nanjunda from Karnataka achieving a hattrick of gold medals, winning the Nordic Distance 10Km competition. Sapna & Prince from ITBP secured silver and bronze respectively. Notably, it was Sapna's second silver, having previously won in the 5km Nordic, while Prince Kumari also added bronze to their achievements.

The Nordic Skiing for Distance 10Km marked the conclusion of the discipline in the 4th Khelo India Winter Games, leaving the participants and spectators with memorable moments.

The four medals secured by Jammu and Kashmir on Day 4 brought joy to the faces of spectators, celebrating the achievements of local talents - Shahid, Viqar, Sobia, and Gousia, who emerged victorious in their respective disciplines.