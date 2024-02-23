Interview: Snow Slopes at Gulmarg Best in the World, Says Six-Time Winter Olympist Shiva Keshavan

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir): Representing one's country in the Olympics is every athlete's dream, and when it comes to the Winter Olympics, the journey becomes even more challenging. While approximately 16 athletes from India, including two from Kashmir have participated in the Winter Olympics so far, there is one athlete who has not just represented India once but an impressive six times.

Meet Shiva Keshavan, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, who has competed in the sport of luge at the Winter Olympics. Not only has he participated, but after breaking the previous record of 131.9 kilometers per hour, he set a new Asian record with a speed of 134.3 kilometers per hour, winning the gold medal at the 2011 Asian Luge Cup in Nagano, Japan.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat at the ongoing Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, Shiva Keshavan said that the snow slopes at ski destination Gulmarg were the best in the world and with a little enhancement, they can be of global standard. "Our athletes are inspired by athletes competing at International level, considering them role models. The talent and enthusiasm are present among Kashmiri athletes, but they lack the opportunities they deserve. Khelo India provides the platform and opportunities our athletes need," Keshavan said.

Further sharing the details of his journey, Keshavan said that he had previously been associated with various sports, including skiing and participating in national competitions, but liked luge the most. “Luge is considered the fastest sport in the Winter Olympics, with speeds reaching up to 150 kilometers per hour. I am fortunate to have represented India for almost two decades,” he said.

When asked about the current state of luge in India, Keshavan claimed that luge was “not being taken seriously yet” in the country. “Winter sports are often viewed as adventure or tourism rather than competitive. It's essential to approach it in a competitive manner. Through events like Khelo India Winter Games, efforts are being made to promote winter sports and provide our young athletes with opportunities to fulfill their dreams," he said.

Keshavan emphasized that sports were important not just for athletes but also for the economy. “Athletes need better facilities. International certifications for our tracks are crucial to maintaining a high standard. When our athletes compete abroad, they should feel comfortable, and better results will follow," he said.

Keshavan further stated that starting in sports at a young age is beneficial. “Techniques can be learned more effectively. Winter sports require adventure, and if a player starts late, the daring may be lacking,” he said.