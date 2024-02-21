4th Edition of Khelo India Winter Games Kicks Off at Gulmarg Today

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid fresh heavy snowfall, picturesque Gulmarg is buzzing with excitement as the 4th edition of Khelo India Winter Games, commences on Wednesday Feb 21. With around 800 athletes, officials, and support staff from 20 states and Union Territories, the event promises thrilling competitions in Snowboarding, Alpine Ski, Nordic Ski, and Snow Mountaineering.

Organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports and J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Tourism Department, Gulmarg Development Authority, and other stakeholders, the Winter Games will kick off with the launch of its Snow Leopard mascot and feature a custom anthem and apparel reminiscent of the Khelo India Games held across the country.

Today's schedule includes Nordic skiing for men and women at the Golf course, with Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha set to attend the inaugural ceremony, marking the commencement of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who recently visited Kashmir, has also conveyed his best wishes to the J&K Sports Council, advising participating athletes to savor the game and create lasting memories during their stay.

The inaugural and closing ceremonies will feature captivating cultural performances by local artists, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the region. Jammu and Kashmir, having successfully hosted the previous three editions, has witnessed a surge in participants, transforming Gulmarg into a winter sports hub and boosting local tourism, culture, and cuisine.

The 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg got a big boost in the run up to the games after the famous ski resort received a heavy blanket of snow turning the meadow into a winter wonderland. Plains of the Kashmir valley too received moderate snowfall on Tuesday.