Jaiswal plays record-breaking knock; All the feats he achived during double ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a magnificent innings in the third Test of the bilateral series between India and England breaking several records on his way.

Rajkot: Yashasvi Jaiswal played a scintillating knock on the fourth day of the third Test and broke a few records on his way.

Jaiswal became the batter to hit the most sixes in a Test innings for India when he smashed his 10th maximum of the innings on the fourth delivery of the 84th over bowled by James Anderson. He smacked a full ball from the veteran pacer down the ground and the six help him ink a record. He surpassed Navjot Sidhu who had hit eight sixes during his knock against Sri Lanka in 1994.

Also, he became the batter to hit the most sixes in a Test series for India with 20 maximums over taking Rohit Sharma's tally of 19 sixes against South Africa in 2019.

Notably, he became only the second left-handed batter after Sourav Ganguly to score more than 500 in the series. Also, Jaiswal scored two back-to-back double hundred as he had scored 200 in the second Test. He became the third Indian to do so after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli. Kambli had scored two double-hundreds in a row against England and Zimbabwe respectively in 1992/93. Kohli scored double hundreds in successive Tests against Sri Lanka in 2017/18.

