IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live: Shubman Gill Nears His Fourth Century, India Lead by 357 Runs

- Rajkot: India will resume the day four of the third test on their over night score of 196/2 at stumps proprlled by a magnificent hundred by Yashasvi Jaiswal, stretching the overall lead to 322 runs and consolidating their position against England at Niranjan Shah stadium here on Sunday. .
Shubman Gill (65) and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav (3) were the two India batters at the crease when the stumps were drawn. Jaiswal retired hurt after scoring 104 in 133 balls.
LIVE UPDATES STARTS FROM HERE
- Over 61 (IND 230/2)
Change in bowling from the other end, Mark Wood replaces Anderson in the bowling. Only two singles came from the over.
- Over 60 (IND 228/2)
Three singles came from the over.
- Over 59 (IND 225/2)
Anderson bowls a well directed bouncer to southpaw Kuldeep Yadav, who goes for a pull and the ball takes the top edge, but landed safely and takes a single. Gill plays stupendous cover drive between covers and extra covers for a four on the very last ball which pitched fuller by the 41-year-old. Six runs came from the over.
- Over 58 (IND 219/2)
Gill goes on the backfoot and smashes it to the fence and then steers the next ball for a single. Five runs came from it.
- Over 57 (IND 214/2)
Gill defends the four deliveries and then take a single.
- Over 56 (IND 213/2)
Kuldeep showing his class with the bat, going backward and cuts it away for a boundary. Five runs came from the over including a single.
- Over 55 (IND 208/2)
Anderson doing what he has been doing from the past decades, running in, bowling in the area of uncertainty and hoping for a batter to edge it to the wicketkeeper or slip. However, Kuldeep defends it all, plays the maiden.
- Over 54 (IND 208/2)
Kuldeep Yadav shimmies down the pitch and hammered the ball for 78 meter six. India takes eight runs from the Hartley's over.
- Over 53 (IND 200/2)
James Anderson bowling the second over of the day with just one slip. Shubman Gill takes the single and goes on the non striker end. Kuldeep defend all remaining four deliveries in the over. Just a single coming from it.