IPL Cricketer Abhishek Sharma under Lens after Model Dies by Suicide in Surat

Prolific Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder found himself in trouble after the police are set to issue a notice against him following the death Tania Singh, who was a model and fashion designer.

Surat: In a developing story from Surat, the police are set to issue a notice to Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Abhishek Sharma following the death of a 27-year-old model and fashion designer named Tania Singh.

Singh was found dead in her apartment in the Vesu area of Surat on February 19 in what is being suspected as a case of suicide. Reports suggest that Singh and Sharma, the Punjab cricketer who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, might have been in a relationship that saw a downturn over the past six months.

Officials informed that the victim was working with an event management company and had returned home late on February 18. The police are reviewing her cellphone and social media activity to piece together the events leading to her untimely death.

Sources confirmed that the initial investigation has uncovered a connection between Sharma and the deceased, stating that they have so far learnt that Sharma was friends with Singh. Singh had reportedly sent Sharma a WhatsApp message, which went unanswered before her death.

The police have not made direct contact with Sharma yet, but have announced their plan to send him a formal notice.

Singh, who enjoyed a significant following on social media, was found dead by her father, Bhanwar Singh, who's employed with a textile factory.

No suicide note was found at the scene, leading the police to register a case of accidental death.

Further investigation is underway.

