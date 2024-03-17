IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Links up with Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the team's training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season. There had been doubts over Iyer's participation in the initial part of the league due to his back-related issues. KKR posted pictures of the skipper arriving in the city on Saturday.

Iyer had missed the last season as he underwent a back surgery in April. He returned to action in September but his back continues to cause him discomfort. He played ODI Asia Cup and ODI World Cup last year and then featured in two Test match series against South Africa in the rainbow nation then played the first two Tests and then didn't take the part in the remainder of the series against England in India, citing back pain.

The 29-year-old then made himself unavailable for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda, citing the same reason to the Mumbai Cricket Association. But, then NCA informed the selectors that Shreyas Iyer was fit and no fresh injuries were incurred by him recently. Later, he featured in Mumbai's squad for the Ranji Trophy semi-final and final and scored a quick-fire 95-run knock in the second innings, boosting Mumbai's chances to win the coveted trophy which they eventually won.

However, Iyer had not taken the field on the fourth and fifth day of the Ranji Trophy Final between 41-time champions Mumbai and Vidarbha at Wankhede Stadium. "Shreyas (Iyer) has not taken the field on the fifth day also. Amol Bhatgal is the substitute in place of Shreyas," a Senior Mumbai Cricket Association official told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity. "Shreyas Iyer is injured and the same back issue has surfaced," another reliable MCA source said.

It will be interesting to see whether he will lead the team from game one or not. The KKR will open their 2024 IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 23.