IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Links up with Kolkata Knight Riders

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. KKR have already started their training session on Friday after a pep talk from the new mentor of the team Gautam Gambhir, who has won the two title for the franchise in 2012 and 2014.

Captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024 season. KKR started their training session on Friday after a pep talk from the new mentor of the team Gautam Gambhir, who has won two titles for the franchise in 2012 and 2014.

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the team's training camp ahead of the upcoming IPL season. There had been doubts over Iyer's participation in the initial part of the league due to his back-related issues. KKR posted pictures of the skipper arriving in the city on Saturday.

Iyer had missed the last season as he underwent a back surgery in April. He returned to action in September but his back continues to cause him discomfort. He played ODI Asia Cup and ODI World Cup last year and then featured in two Test match series against South Africa in the rainbow nation then played the first two Tests and then didn't take the part in the remainder of the series against England in India, citing back pain.

The 29-year-old then made himself unavailable for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Baroda, citing the same reason to the Mumbai Cricket Association. But, then NCA informed the selectors that Shreyas Iyer was fit and no fresh injuries were incurred by him recently. Later, he featured in Mumbai's squad for the Ranji Trophy semi-final and final and scored a quick-fire 95-run knock in the second innings, boosting Mumbai's chances to win the coveted trophy which they eventually won.

However, Iyer had not taken the field on the fourth and fifth day of the Ranji Trophy Final between 41-time champions Mumbai and Vidarbha at Wankhede Stadium. "Shreyas (Iyer) has not taken the field on the fifth day also. Amol Bhatgal is the substitute in place of Shreyas," a Senior Mumbai Cricket Association official told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity. "Shreyas Iyer is injured and the same back issue has surfaced," another reliable MCA source said.

It will be interesting to see whether he will lead the team from game one or not. The KKR will open their 2024 IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 23.

Read More

  1. Ranji Trophy Final 2024: Shreyas Iyer off the Field against Vidarbha for Second Day on Trot
  2. It’s Not as if He Has Refused to Play Ranji at All: Gavaskar on Iyer's central contract denial
  3. 'Apply to All, Else It Won't Get Results," Irfan Questions Iyer, Kishan's contract denial

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.