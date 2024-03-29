Watch: Rishabh Pant Smashes His Bat on Curtains in Disappointment during DC vs RR Clash

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant furiously smashed his bat on the curtains in disappointment after losing his wicket at a very crunch moment of the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday.

Pant, who came out to bat when DC was struggling at 30 for 2 after 3.4 overs, initially played second fiddle to the opener David Warner (49 off 34 balls) and stitched a crucial 67-run partnership to keep the side in the game. He looked in complete control before falling into the trap by chasing the wide off-stump line delivery bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal that took the edge of the bat. Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson completed the catch to get rid of the southpaw.

The 26-year-old played a steady knock of 28 off 26 balls before walking back to the pavilion in the 14th over. He was then spotted hitting a black curtain in anger with his bat while returning to the dressing room.

Coming to the match, the right-hand batter Riyan Parag's blistering unbeaten 84-run knock helped the Rajasthan Royals to post a commendable 185 for 5 on the board. In reply, DC lost two wickets in three balls including Mitchell Marsh and Ricky Bhui after getting a brisk start in the first three overs. However, Warner and Pant kept the visitors in hunt, before losing their wickets in back-to-back overs.

Tristan Stubbs tried his best to take Delhi Capitals over the line but he lacked support from the other end. DC eventually left short by 12 runs and managed to score 173 for 5 in their 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals will next face off against Chennai Super Kings at their new home ground -- Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31 while Rajasthan Royals will travel to Mumbai to face the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians on Monday, April 1 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.