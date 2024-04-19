IPL 2024 | CSK vs LSG: Lucknow Emerge Victorious By Eight Wickets

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Lucknow Super Giants scored an easy win over Chennai Super Kings at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday by eight wickets. KL Rahul was the star of the show as his half-century helped the team chase down the target of 177 with one over to spare.

KL Rahul (82) and Quinton de Kock (54) stitched a 134-run opening stand for the team and the foundation of a victory was set. Nicholas Pooran sealed off the game with a cameo in the end helping his franchise secure an eight-wicket win.

Earlier in the day, CSK were reduced to 68/3 but Ravindra Jadeja played a knock of unbeaten 57 runs from 40 balls to stage a recovery. Moeen Ali contributed with 30 runs while MS Dhoni played a cameo of unbeaten 28 runs from just nine balls. Jadeja's knock and the aggression from the lower order batters helped CSK post 176/6 on the scoreboard. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with a couple of wickets to his name.

Match Live Updates Start From Here

Over 16-19 (LSG 180/2)

Pathirana dismissed Rahul thanks to a blinder from Ravindra Jadeja but that didn't affect LSG's run chase. Nicholas Pooran ensured a smooth finish for the team with his knock of unbeaten 23 runs from 12 balls. When he came in to bat, the chasing side needed 43 runs from five overs and the cameo played by the Caribbean batter helped the team complete the chase with one over to spare.

Pathirana dismissed Rahul thanks to a blinder from Ravindra Jadeja but that didn't affect LSG's run chase. Nicholas Pooran ensured a smooth finish for the team with his knock of unbeaten 23 runs from 12 balls. When he came in to bat, the chasing side needed 43 runs from five overs and the cameo played by the Caribbean batter helped the team complete the chase with one over to spare. Overs 11-15 (LSG 135/1)

Jadeja had almost got his wickets, but Pathirana dropped a tough chance off Quinton de Kock on 31. Moeen Ali bowled a tight first over, but then both the batters released the pressure scoring 14 runs off Jadeja's third over as LSG marched ahead towards the target. Except for that catch drop, we haven't seen any batter struggling. Quinton de Kock completed his half-century as well. Soon after his half-century, Quinton de Kock was sent back to the pavilion as he played on straight into the hands of the wicket-taker MS Dhoni. However, KL Rahul has been finding boundaries with ease and dictating the game as the bowlers are bowling in the areas that he wants.

Jadeja had almost got his wickets, but Pathirana dropped a tough chance off Quinton de Kock on 31. Moeen Ali bowled a tight first over, but then both the batters released the pressure scoring 14 runs off Jadeja's third over as LSG marched ahead towards the target. Except for that catch drop, we haven't seen any batter struggling. Quinton de Kock completed his half-century as well. Soon after his half-century, Quinton de Kock was sent back to the pavilion as he played on straight into the hands of the wicket-taker MS Dhoni. However, KL Rahul has been finding boundaries with ease and dictating the game as the bowlers are bowling in the areas that he wants. Overs 7-10 (LSG 89/0)

LSG bossing the chase so far. They had their slice of luck as well. QDK has looked a little scratchy but Rahul though has been aggressive. They have scored at more than 9 per over. They attacked their wicket-taker bowlers, something which has helped them to put pressure on the visitors. CSK now need a barrage of wickets and some luck as well to turn this around. LSG just need to keep going and this should be an easy walk in the park barring the slippery icing. The partnership is off 84 runs now and Gaikwad has tried all of his weapons against the pair. CSK need a magical spell from someone who can pick three wickets quickly and help them make a comeback in the contest otherwise LSG might play to improve their net run rate instead of chasing for only two points.

LSG bossing the chase so far. They had their slice of luck as well. QDK has looked a little scratchy but Rahul though has been aggressive. They have scored at more than 9 per over. They attacked their wicket-taker bowlers, something which has helped them to put pressure on the visitors. CSK now need a barrage of wickets and some luck as well to turn this around. LSG just need to keep going and this should be an easy walk in the park barring the slippery icing. The partnership is off 84 runs now and Gaikwad has tried all of his weapons against the pair. CSK need a magical spell from someone who can pick three wickets quickly and help them make a comeback in the contest otherwise LSG might play to improve their net run rate instead of chasing for only two points. Overs 1-6 (LSG 54/0)

Deepak Chahar started off on a tight note, but then KL Rahul slammed the first sixer of the essay. Tushar Deshpande conceded 11 runs in his second over. The ball then seemed to come nicely on the bat as Rahul took Chahar down and scored a four and a six in the 6th over. Overall, Lucknow have started well in the chase of 177 runs as they haven't lost a wicket in the powerplay, for the first time in the ongoing season, and scored more than 50 runs. CSK desperately need a wicket to put pressure back on the hosts. Probably, they have missed the trick here as they haven't bowled a spinner yet.

END OF CHENNAI SUPER KINGS INNINGS