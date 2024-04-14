IPL 2024 | Rohit Sharma's century went in vain as CSK beat MI by 20 runs

Mumbai: Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana came up with his best IPL figures, grabbing four wickets as Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 20 runs, despite a heroic unbeaten century by Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Pathirana took the wickets of Ishan Kishan (23), Surya Kumar Yadav (0), Tilak Varma (31) and Romario Shepherd (1) to return figures of 4 for 28 as MI lost the steam in the chase of an imposing 206/4, managing to score 186 for six.

Live updates from the second innings

Over 16-20 (186/6)

There was a loudest cheer of the night broke out for a Rohit Sharma when he completed a hundred, but the former MI skipper didn't celebrated it as he knows the game is beyond the team, he's not one to play for records either way. The chase of 76 runs off last five overs was always difficult and CSK bowlers made it more harder for the hosts by executing their plans properly as MI managed to reach only 186/6 after 20 overs. Sharduk Thakur removed Hardik Pandya and then Tushar Deshpande sent Tim David back to the pavilion before Pathirana bowled Romario Shephard. CSK won by 20 runs and defeated MI for the third consecutive time now.

Over 11-15 (131/3)

Rohit is going on from one end but he needs support from the other as well. Pathirana bowled Tilak Varma a delivery outside off going away from him and the batter ended up throwing away his wicket. Rohit scored fifty and also became the first Indian to hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket. Hardik Pandya has arrived at the crease and he will need to provide some aggression from the end if MI needs to hunt down the target.

Over 6-10 (90/2)

Matheesha Pathirana made an impactful entry into the proceedings by taking a couple of wickets in the eighth over. First, he dismissed Ishan Kishan with a length ball into the pads which was played at deep mid-wicket by the batter. Next, it was Suryakumar Yadav who tried to play an uppercut but Mustafizur pulled off a stunning catch at the boundary rope to send the batter packing. Rohit has continued with his Sublime hitting and the senior Indian cricketer is looking in no mood to stop his carnage.

Over 0-6 (63/0)

MI openers are off the blocks quickly and they are forming a lethal duo at the venue. Rohit is on the charge and he is playing some breathtaking strokes to capitalise on the fielding restrictions. Ishan Kishan is playing second fiddle right now but he has also been playing some explosive shots. MI are going at a run rate of around 10 which is the exact requirement for a successful chase. However, they need to ensure that the momentum doesn’t halt.

Live updates from the first innings

Over 16-20 (206/4)

Although Hardik dismissed Ruturaj after he scored a half-century with a slower one outside off, Shivam Dube tried to continue scoring momentum after that. He smacked a couple of fours in the 18th over from Coetzee but Bumrah turned out to be economical with his accuracy in the death overs. Hardik Pandya signed off the proceedings for MI by bowling the 20th over and he got rid of Daryl Mitchell on the second delivery. It was a Dhoni Special then as the wicketkeeper-batter smacked three sixes in a row to sign off the innings.

Over 11-15 (149/2)

Dube’s arrival at the crease has made a difference here and CSK are now gradually increasing the scoring rate. Dube started the onslaught by hitting two boundaries in an over from Romario Shepherd while Ruturaj punished a loose ball from Madhwal in the next over. Ruturaj then scored a maximum over long-off to complete his half-century in 33 balls. The duo is not letting the bowlers make any mistakes and they took 22 runs in the 14th over by Romariop Shepherd. Absolute carnage from these two here.

Over 6-10 (80/2)

The CSK batters are playing with steady pace but they need to up the scoring rate as soon as possible. Ruturaj is looking in good touch but he hasn’t switched gears yet. Rachin Ravindra made 21 runs from 16 balls during his stay at the crease but Shreyas Gopal deceived him with a googly after the batter whacked him for a six. Thanks to Ishan Kishan, it was his game awareness that compelled Hardik to take DRS and the umpires’ decision was overturned resulting in the dismissal.

Over 0-6 (48/1)

Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad came to open the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Both of them were building a steady partnership but Gerald Coetzee bowled a short of a length delivery on off-stump to dismiss Rahane as he ended up giving a dolly at mid-on. Ruturaj hit a six against Mohammad Nabi as he bowled it full in the slot.

Rachin Ravindra came in to bat at Number 3 and he will look to play an attacking knock to up the tempo. Gaikwad attacked Coetzee in the fifth over and that upped the pace a bit.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Toss

Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl