IPL 2024 | LSG vs KKR Live: Phil Salt's Blistering Knock Powers KKR to maiden win over LSG

Kolkata (West Bengal): Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Opener Phil Salt struck a magnificent 89 off 47 balls while captain Shreyas Iyer was also unbeaten on a run-a-ball 38 as KKR chased down the target of 162 with 26 balls to spare.

Earlier, LSG posted 161 for 7 in their 20 overs after being invited to bat. Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 32-ball 45 while captain KL Rahul contributed 39. For KKR, Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got one each.

Over 11-15.4 (162/2)

Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer ensured that KKR will not lose a wicket here. Salt smashed everything which came in his area while Shreyas played pretty silent innings and was more interested in giving singles to his partner and watching him bat from the other end. The target was below par as it is, and Salt made sure LSG had no chance of defending it. The bowling was mostly wayward from the visitors, except Mohsin Khan and Salt took a proper toll. KKR reached the target with 26 balls to spare and registered their first win over LSG in IPL history. Overall, it was a pretty one-sided encounter as KKR first restricted LSG to a below-par score and chased it down in just 15.4 overs. After facing a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata have come stronger and improved their net run rate with a massive win.

Over 7-10 (101/2)

Phil Salt took the charge and smashed boundaries in almost every over. He was the one who smacked everything which came in his arc to the fence. KKR hammered 43 runs off four overs of this phase. Salt brought up his half-century in just 26 balls while Shreyas was happy to play a second fiddle to the Englishmen. KL Rahul has thrown ball to everyone but nothing has really worked for them. 100-up for the hosts in just 10th over as KKR cruising towards the target.

Over 1-6 (58/2)

Dangerous Sunil Narine got a lifeline when the ball flew back over the short third-man fielder. Joseph has that pace, but the swing was on offer and he showed his skills with a brilliant inswinger against Narine. Salt got lucky on the first ball he faced as he got dropped by Yash Thakur, but no it was a no-ball as well. Shamar Joseph was under the pump in the first over itself as he conceded a boundary on the wide and then Salt hit a six on the second free hit he got in the oven. However, Narine played one straight into the air and Stoinis successfully completed it, but then Raghuvanshi smashed a six right after coming on the crease and then Salt took Krunal Pandya to the cleaners. Mohsin Khan continued to make his presence felt as he removed Angkrish Raghuvanshi on the first ball of his second over. Joseph bowled a decent second over as he conceded only five runs despite conceding a boundary. Salt smashed a couple of boundaries in the Yash's over to continue the moment. LSG have pulled things back in the last two or three overs.

