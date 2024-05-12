IPL 2024 | KKR's Ramandeep Singh fined for IPL Code of Conduct Breach

Kolkata (West Bengal): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for IPL Code of Conduct breach during their league game against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2024 season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side triumphed Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in a rain-curtailed encounter on Saturday night.

According to a media statement issued by the IPL, "Ramandeep Singh of the Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 60 of the IPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11."

"Ramandeep committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

In the game, KKR piled up 157/7 in their allotted 16 overs with Venkatesh Iyer top-scoring with 42. Ramanadeep remained unbeaten on 17 off just 8 balls with one boundary and one six. They then restricted the opposition to 139 for 8 with spinner Varun Chakravarthy being the pick of the bowlers.