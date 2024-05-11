ETV Bharat / sports

IPL 2024: Gurnoor Brar replaces Sushant Mishra in GT’s squad for the remainder of the tournament

By IANS

Published : 21 hours ago

Gurnoor Brar, who played for Punjab Kings in the previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has replaced left-arm spinner Sushant Mishra for the remainder of the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.
Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Gujarat Titans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, said on Saturday that they have signed fast bowler Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra for the remainder of IPL 2024. Gurnoor, the right-arm fast-bowler, stands at six feet and five inches and is known to be a hit-the-deck pacer. He has represented Punjab in domestic cricket in five first-class games and one List-A match.

In the 2023 IPL, he played a solitary match for Punjab Kings, after being drafted in as a replacement for injured all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa. He signed with GT now for IPL 2024 at his reserve price of INR 50 lakh.

IANS understands that Mishra, the left-arm fast-bowler who played for India in the 2020 Men’s U19 World Cup and plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, has suffered a side injury.

“If not for the injury, Sushant would have made his IPL debut this season. As far as Sushant’s present status is concerned, he has commenced his recovery from the injury at home,” said a source privy to the development.

On Friday, captain Shubman Gill (104) and B. Sai Sudharsan (103) slammed a century each to power GT to a comfortable 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, to keep their slim playoffs hopes alive.

The duo also shared a 210-run opening partnership, equalling the record for the highest IPL opening stand held by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul, who added exactly 210 runs for the first wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

GT now have 10 points from 12 matches and are in eighth place in the points table with an NRR of -1.063. Their next match in IPL 2024 will be against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders at their home venue, Narendra Modi Stadium, on Monday.

