IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Becomes First Cricketer with 300 T20 Appearances in a Country

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Wicket-keeper and batter Dinesh Karthik etched his name in the history books on Tuesday as he became the first cricketer with 300 T20 appearances in a country as he walked in the middle for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here.

Karthik has been providing vital finishes for the team in the fixtures he has played so far. However, surprisingly he is coming to bat after Anuj Rawat. He played his 300th game in a country at the well-known M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Karthik has played knocks of 38 not out, 28 not out and 20 so far in the IPL. The wicket-keeper batter has represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders in the cash-rich league.

Indian skipper and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma is in second place after Karthik in the list of batters with the most T20 appearances in a country with 289 T20 matches to his name in India.

Former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings stumper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in third place with 262 fixtures in India while Samit Patel occupies the fourth spot with 259 T20 appearances in England.

Run machine and star batter Virat Kohli, who also plays for the RCB, is in fifth place with 258 T20 fixtures to his name in India. RCB is batting second in the ongoing match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the team management will hope for some carnage from Karthik at the back end of the innings. He has shown some form in the earlier games and will look to continue finishing games for the franchise in the upcoming matches.