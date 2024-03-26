IPL 2024 | Dinesh Karthik’s Knock Was out of MS Dhoni’s School of Finishing, Opines Simon Doull

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull has praised Dinesh Karthik’s recent knock against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 which helped the team cross the finish line staying it was from MS Dhoni's school of finishing. Doull added that Karthik's experience helps him be calm even under pressure.

Hyderabad: Former New Zealand speedster Simon Doull has praised Dinesh Kathik's recent knock against Punjab Kings which helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win the fixture by four wickets on Monday.

Karthik has been flourishing in the role of finisher this season as he played pivotal knocks in both matches so far. In the game against Punjab Kings, the wicket-keeper batter smacked unbeaten 28 runs from just 10 deliveries laced with a couple of sixes. His stay at the crease helped the team bag the first two points of the season.

Reflecting on Karthik’s knock, Simon Doull said that it was out of MS Dhoni’s school of finishing. "Just shows you the pressure of the situation. I think that's the key to those who hold their nerve better. That's why when you've got a DK a Dinesh Karthik to get at the back-end with that experience. We talked about what he passes on to the youngsters and the side but it's the experience of keeping calm understanding what the bowler is trying to do, knowing where your strengths are and it's out of the MS Dhoni school," Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Chasing 177, RCB were at 130 for 6 at one point against Punjab Kings and the onus to carve a successful chase was on the pair of Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror. The duo stitched an unbroken partnership of 48 runs for the seventh wicket from 18 balls to guide the team to a four-wicket victory.

Doull stated that Karthik took the game deep which put opposition bowlers under pressure as the match progressed.

