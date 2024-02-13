Indonesia Footballer Dies after Being Struck by Lightning

West Java (Indonesia): An Indonesian footballer, Septain Raharja died after being struck by lightning during a friendly game between FLO FC Bandung and FBI Subang. The incident occurred on Saturday, when the 35-year-old was playing in a friendly game between FC Bandung and FBI Subang.

The video went viral on social media where the footballer was seen collapsing in the middle of the field after lightning struck him. According to the local media, PRFM News, the footballer was still breathing when he was rushed to the hospital, but passed away after suffering intense burns.

According to the refereeing rulebook applied in most parts of the globe, the referee has the right of interpretation of poor weather. In the Netherlands, all of the fixtures on February 8, 2020 were suspended as a result of high wind speeds in the country.

It is the second instance when an Indonesian footballer has been struck by lightning in the last 12 months. A young football player in Bojonegoro, East Java was also hit by lightning in 2023. The 21-year-old Caio Henrique de Lima Goncalves was plying his trade for Uniao Jaiirense in a cup fixture in the southern state of Panana. He was rushed to the hospital soon after collapsing on the pitch, but later passed away due to the injuries he suffered.