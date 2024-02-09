SAFF U19: India, Bangladesh Declared Joint Winners after High Drama

Dhaka (Bangladesh): India and Bangladesh were declared joint champions of the SAFF U19 Women's Championship at the BSSSMK Stadium here on Thursday. India led for the majority of the contest, riding on Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam's early goal before Sagorika equalised for the hosts in injury time to take it into penalties.

After an extraordinary shoot-out which remained locked at 11-11 as every single player on the pitch converted their penalties, the referee performed a coin toss to determine the winners, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement. India won the coin toss, but the decision was later revoked. After more than two hours of waiting, the trophy was shared.

This is India's fourth age-group title in women's SAFF competition history, and the first on Bangladeshi soil, it added. While Bangladesh edged India in possession in the first half, it were the Indian team, who were more incisive going forward. When Sulanjana Raul released Neha into acres of space before goalkeeper Swarna Rani Mandal swept the ball off her feet in the second minute, it was a sign of things to come.

Understandably, the final generated considerable interest in the local football circle. With the prospect of Bangladesh winning a back-to-back title looming large, a big crowd thronged the stadium long before the final started. They came with drums and bugles, flags and banners. The festive mood of the partisan crowd, however, received a stunning blow when India took the lead off another well-constructed move as captain Nitu Linda showed exemplary vision to release Sibani behind the Bangladesh defence.

The pacy winger was clever enough to dink it the first time over the onrushing Swarna. Sibani could have added another just minutes later, as her half-volley sailed inches above the crossbar. India, however, failed to defend the lead and conceded the equaliser well into the add-on time of the second half. Linda's headed clearance fell onto the path of Sagorika, who slotted it past Anika, a carbon copy of her goal against India in the group stage at exactly the same minute - 93rd.

Then each one of India's starting eleven players successfully converted their penalties in the shoot-out, including goalkeeper Anika, who scored the 11th and the final one. Bangladesh were equally clinical, but Anika would've felt luck was not on her side as she jumped the right way for six of the 11 shots but couldn't make a save.

The AIFF Acting Secretary General, M Satyanarayan said: "India, despite being declared winners after the spin of the coin, decided to accept the officials' request for sharing the trophy as the situation was simmering and a section of the home fans was found indulging in creating disturbances." "Since the security of the players and other team officials is our utmost priority, the AIFF decided to agree to the request of the organisers," added Satyanarayan.