AIFF technical committee meets Indian Men's team football coach Igor Stimac

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee met Senior Men’s National Team head coach Igor Stimac virtually on Saturday to review the performance of the Indian Football Team at the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, and chart the way forward.

Technical Committee chairperson IM Vijayan kicked off the proceedings in the presence of Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan, and committee members Pinky Bompal Magar, Shabbir Ali, Victor Amalraj, Climax Lawrence, Santosh Singh, and Chief Technical Officer Vincent Subramaniam and Technical Director Sabir Pasha.

Acting Secretary General Satyanarayan in a statement issued by AIFF said, “We've seen the National Team go through highs and lows over the last year, but we can be proud of our players and the effort that they put in every time they take the pitch. However, the area we should concentrate on is the game at the grassroots level, so that our national team becomes stronger in the future.”

According to Vijayan the results in Qatar are now a matter of the past.

"Our main focus should be on the matches ahead, in the March and June FIFA windows and that we should get the best possible results from them," Vijayan added.

The India head coach highlighted the importance of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan (March 21 and 26), followed by the home game against Kuwait (June 6), which could decide whether India head into Round 3 of the Asian Qualifiers, which would also guarantee direct entry into AFC Asian Cup 2027.

“The mission to beat Kuwait in the away game and get three points has been accomplished. Now the two games against Afghanistan and the home match against Kuwait will be extremely crucial," Stimac added.

The Committee was informed by the Acting Secretary General that apart from Hyderabad, three state associations – Maharashtra (WIFA), Odisha (FAO), and West Bengal (IFA) – have expressed interest in hosting the World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait on June 6 and that the Federation is yet to arrive at a final decision on the same.