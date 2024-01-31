Loading...

England Spinner Jack Leach Skips Practice, Unlikely to Feature in Second Test Against India

author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

Updated : Jan 31, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach is likely to miss the second Test due to a left knee injury which he sustained during the Hyderabad Test against India. Leach was seen taking treatment from the physio and didn't participate in training session on Wednesday. Without Leach, England's spin attack has experience of only four Tests while part-time bowler Joe Root will roll his arm over with his right-arm off-spin.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach is likely to miss the second Test due to a left knee injury which he sustained during the Hyderabad Test against India. Leach was seen taking treatment from the physio and didn't participate in the training session on Wednesday. Without Leach, England's spin attack has experience of only four Tests while part-time bowler Joe Root will roll his arm over with his right-arm off-spin.

Visakhapatnam: England's most experienced spinner Jack Leach is all set to miss the second Test against India starting here on Friday, owing to a left knee injury sustained during the series-opener in Hyderabad. Leach didn't take part in the team's training session on Wednesday and was seen receiving treatment from the physio on the sidelines.

"He's a tough kid, Leachy. So, I am not sure. You never know with Jack. You can never really write him off. We'll see how he pulls up in a couple of days," opener Zak Crawley said at the media conference here. Leach had jarred his left knee while fielding on the first day of the Hyderabad Test, which England won by 28 runs.

He played through pain, bowling 26 overs in the first innings and 10 in the second essay despite bruising and swelling around the joint. He was seen limping during Wednesday's training session.

Leach's injury means that off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who joined the team late in Hyderabad due to visa related issues, could be set for a Test debut. Crawley is confident that Bashir, if given an opportunity, will do well.

"He is a great kid. He has got a lot about him. He knows what he is trying to do with his bowling and he backs himself. I like that and feel like if he got his chance in this series he would go well."

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Ben Foakes: Indian Conditions are Hardest... You Have to Think on Your Feet as wicket-keepers
  2. India wouldn't have lost Hyderabad Test under Virat Kohli's captaincy, opines Michael Vaughan
Last Updated :Jan 31, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

TAGGED:

Jack LeachIndia vs England 2nd TestJoe RootZak Crawley

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.