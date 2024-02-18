IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India Register Triumph over England with Biggest Margin of Runs

India inked victory against England in the third Test of the bilateral series by 434 runs securing their biggest win over opponents in terms of runs.

Rajkot: The Indian cricket team defeated England by 434 runs on the fourth day of the third Test securing their biggest victory in the terms of runs.

Indian batting unit was excellent in the fixture with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja scoring centuries while Yashasvi Jaiswal made a double hundred. However, the bowlers' performance in the match played a decisive role in India's victory with Ravindra Jadeja being the pick of the bowlers with seven wickets across two innings. Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin also played their part by chipping in with four wickets each.

Sarafaraz made his debut memorable while Kuldeep showcased his potential to excel in red-ball cricket with prolific spells in both innings. Ben Duckett played an impressive knock of 153 runs but no batter was able to put in a solid performance in the second innings and England managed to post just a total of 122 in the second innings.

India are now leading the Test series by 2-1 and they will aim to win at least one of the remaining two matches. India bettered their previous record of winning against New Zealand in Mumbai in 2021 by 372 runs. Also, it was the second-biggest Test defeat for England in terms of runs. Their worst loss is against Australia in 1934 when they suffered a loss at the hands of the opposition by a margin of 434 runs.

