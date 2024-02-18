Sarfaraz Khan Equals Sunil Gavaskar's Feat; Joins Elite List of Cricketers

Rajkot: Sarfaraz Khan played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 68 runs on the fourth day of the third Test between India and England to join an elite list of cricketers.

Sarfaraz smacked three sixes during his stay at the crease and joined an elite list of cricketers which includes former cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar. He became the fourth batter to ink 50+ scores in each innings on his Test debut for India.

Dilawar Hussain achieved the feat in 1934 against England in Kolkata while Gavaskar did the same in 1971 while playing against West Indies in Port of Spain. Shreyas Iyer is the next in the list with his knocks of unbeaten 105 runs and 65 respectively in the Test against Kanpur in 2021.

Apart from the individual feat, the second innings also witnessed multiple team records being broken. India hit 18 sixes in the innings which were the most number of maximums by India in an innings. Also, India hit 28 maximums hitting most sixes by the team in a Test.

Notably, India also became the team to tonk most sixes (48) in a series. Here are the stats broken during India's innings.

Most sixes by a team in a series

48* Ind vs Eng in India 2024 (3* Tests)

47 Ind vs SA in India 2019 (3 Tests)

43 Eng vs Aus in England 2023 (5 Tests)

40 Aus vs Eng in Australia 2013/14 (5 Tests)

Most sixes by India in a series

48* vs Eng 2024 in India (3* Tests)

47 vs SA 2019 in India (3 Tests)

32 vs Aus 2023 in India (4 Tests)

31 vs Eng 2016 in India (5 Tests)

Most sixes by India in a Test

28* vs Eng Rajkot 2024

27 vs SA Vizag 2019

18 vs NZ Mumbai BS 2021

15 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009

Most sixes by India in an innings

18 vs Eng Rajkot 2024

15 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009

14 vs SA Vizag 2019 (2nd inngs)

13 vs SA Vizag 2019 (1st inngs)

13 vs SA Ranchi 2019

