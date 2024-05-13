Exclusive | If It Gets Reconsidered, Impact Player Rule May Still Exist: Aakash Chopra

Hyderabad: Former India batter and one of the most loved commentators Aakash Chopra, feels that the 'Impact Player' rule will continue for the next season despite the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessing teams crossing the 250+ run mark quite a few times.

There was a time when a target of 250 runs in an ODI game was considered a big total. But the times have changed, and 250 runs in 20 overs has become the new normal, especially in this year's IPL. The IPL has changed the dynamics of cricket as the tournament has seen the highest total in franchise cricket history, and the highest second-innings score in all T20s was registered in the IPL. Before 2024, only twice 250+ totals were scored in the IPL, but in the IPL 2024 edition, eight times 250+ were scored by teams.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Akash Chopra, IPL expert, JioCinema, said, "The impact player rule has just allowed people to unlock what they could achieve. It has made them fearless and that fearlessness is coming through. The batting can completely change if you're absolutely fearless, if the fear of failure or getting out goes out of your mind, you play the way these kids are playing now."

"So, even if it gets reconsidered, the Impact Player rule may actually still exist. But we may have another twist to the tail that allows the excitement to come through and the bowler to also make a mark. Because it is also the fact that we have seen more close games night after night as compared to the years earlier before the introduction of the Impact Player rule," he added.

The 46-year-old also shared his radical suggestion for a rule change if they reconsider the rule saying that currently the dices are loaded a little bit in the favour of the batters.

"The ship has sailed a little bit. We may have to go back to the rule and remove it. My slightly radical suggestion is that if you have a bowler like (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Matheesha) Pathirana or Sunil Narine, there are bowlers who still go for 25-30 runs in their four overs. They are not the bowlers who are conceding 70. So, if you have a bowler like (Bumrah or Pathirana), saying this is my bowler and if he gets one or two extra overs every innings, that may just ease out things a little more," added Chopra, who played 10 Tests.

Aakash, who played for Shahrukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2008-09 season, also mentioned that one needs to keep the entertainment factor and bring balance between bat and ball when you draw a rule.

"A lot of games were just meandering along one-sided contests, but that's no longer the case. To drive up the entertainment factor you need to actually ensure that the (game is) closely contested while there is a need to bring balance between bat and ball and that there might be any way of actually doing it," he stated.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shivam Dube, known for his explosive batting, has not had the opportunity to bowl at all in Chennai Super Kings, despite his inclusion in the Indian T20 World Cup squad. Similarly, Abhishek Sharma, a promising young prospect, has seen his left-arm spin largely overlooked, even though his explosive batting has grabbed attention.

This predicament has raised apprehensions among players and captains alike, including Rohit Sharma, who expressed reservations about the rule's impact on the development of all-rounders and its detrimental effect on the purity of the game.

Asked about it, Chopra said, "It (Impact player rule) does impact, it is not rewarding mediocrity. If you're not a proper four-over bowler, you don't get to bowl. So an all-rounder and an illusionary all-rounder is not gonna work. What this rule has done is, if you're not a proper all-rounder, if you're not someone who can bowl those quality four-overs, sorry boss there is no place. It seems very harsh or cruel, but that's the way it is."

Aakash also stated that many have the opinion that all-rounders are not getting to bowl, but bowling someone shouldn't be a compulsion rather it should be a choice otherwise you'll get hammered at the international level.

"Everyone has the opinion that all-rounders are not getting to bowl. If you're a decent bowler, I am sure everyone will want you to give you overs. But the fact is there is nobody. It should not be a compulsion, and it should be a choice. So if you're not a choice, then you'll be found out at the highest level and (at) the World Cup, so what purpose does it serve then?" the former India cricketer questioned.

