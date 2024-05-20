Hockey India President Dillip Tirkey Cast His Votes in Rourkela

ETV Bharat / sports

Former India hockey player and current Hockey India President Dillip Tirkey cast his vote at a Nil Rock College polling booth in Rourkela on Monday, May 20.

Rourkela (Odisha): Hockey India President and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP candidate from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat,Dillip Tirkey cast his vote at a Nil Rock College polling booth in Rourkela on Monday, May 20.

Dillip, who has transitioned from the hockey turf to the political battlefield, entered the fray in the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections.

After casting his vote, Dillip said, "I appeal to the people of Sundergarh to come and vote. It is a festival of democracy and they should participate in it. It is expected that the voting percentage will increase after seeing the enthusiasm among the people."

47-year-old Dillip has embraced active politics post his sports career. Dillip Tirkey, the present President of Hockey India and former captain of the Indian Hockey team secured a ticket from BJD for the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat. He was awarded Padma Shree in 2004.

Dillip Tirkey is contesting from the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat against former Union Tribal Affairs minister and BJP heavyweight Jual Oram. Previously, BJD had nominated him to the Rajya Sabha from 22 March 2012 to 2018. Dillip played 412 international hockey matches for India. Dillip contested against Jual Oram in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and lost the poll battle by over 18,829 votes. He did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Voting is underway for five Lok Sabha seats in Odisha - Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundargarh. These are spread across nine districts, including Maoist-hit areas of Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, and Bargarh.

