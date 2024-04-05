Two former Indian Hockey captains trying their luck in electoral politics from Odisha

Sundargarh (Odisha): Two former Indian Men’s Hockey Team captains, Dilip Tirkey and Prabodh Tirkey, have transitioned from the hockey turf to the political battlefield, entering the fray in the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections.

Both Dilip (47-year-old) and Prabodh (40-year-old) have embraced active politics post their sports careers. Despite not directly competing against each other, they are representing different parties. Dilip Tirkey, the present President of Hockey India and former captain of the Indian Hockey team has secured a ticket from BJD for the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat while Prabodh is running on the Congress ticket from Talsara Assembly constituency in the same Sundargarh district.

Padma Shri awardee Dilip Tirkey is contesting from the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat against former Union Tribal Affairs minister and BJP heavyweight Jual Oram. Previously, BJD had nominated him to the Rajya Sabha from 22 March 2012 to 2018. Dilip played 412 international hockey matches for India. Dilip contested against Jual Oram in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and lost the poll battle by over 18,829 votes. He did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election. This election sets the stage for a rematch between the two prominent figures.

Meanwhile, Prabodh is vying for the Talsara Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket. His decision to enter politics has been met with enthusiasm from his supporters, who believe that his leadership qualities and dedication, which he displayed on the hockey field, will translate well into the political sphere. Prabodh thanked the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and his supporters for his journey in politics.

Both Dilip and Prabodh's decisions to enter politics highlight the growing trend of sports personalities venturing into electoral politics. Their foray into this field not only showcases their desire to serve the people but also brings a fresh perspective to the political landscape.