CAB to Conduct Meeting after Match Fixing Claims Arise

Kolkata (West Bengal): The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has called an emergency meeting on Saturday after allegations of "match-fixing" surfaced during a local game.

CAB President Snehasish Ganguly said, "I have received a complaint. We have sent the report of the umpire and (the match) observer. A meeting has been called on Saturday, March 2. A decision will be taken there."

CAB Tournament Committee chairman Nitish Ranjan Dutta said that he has asked for a report from the umpire and the observer. "A decision in this regard will be taken at the meeting on Saturday itself," added Dutta.

As per the complaint, CAB joint secretary's club is involved in match-fixing. "Mohammedan Sporting has been forced to do this under the pressure of Town Club. They are playing an illegal cricketer called Harshit Saini. The Town Club lodged a complaint against him," sources said.

It is said that Haryana cricketer Harshit is playing for Mohammedan Sporting in violation of CAB rules.

CAB joint secretary and Town Club owner Debbrata Das on his part said had left the field for a while in the beginning and he was not aware of what transpired after that.

According to CAB rules, if a team leads in the first innings in the First Super Division League, they get seven points. If the opponent scores 250 runs in the second innings, they get one point as a bonus. In that case, the winning team will get six points for being ahead in the first innings.

Similarly, if you lose five wickets of the opponent in the second innings, you get one point as a bonus. It was not declared on Wednesday when Mohammedan had a lead of nearly 200 runs. It was declared after one more wicket fell in the next over. It is alleged that this was done to give an extra point to the opponent Town Club.

Former Bengal wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami is angry and ashamed after seeing what happened in Kolkata's first division league. The Under-19 World Cup winner wrote on social media, “Can anyone tell what is going on here? This is a picture of Kolkata Club Cricket Super Division match. Two big groups are doing this thing. Cricket in my heart but after seeing this thing, I feel ashamed that I played cricket. I think it's called a got-up."