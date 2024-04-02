England All-Rounder Ben Stokes Opts out of T20 World Cup 2024

Hyderabad: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has ruled himself out of the T20 World Cup informing the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that he is working to improve his bowling fitness to serve the role of an all-rounder for the national side.

Stokes was the batter who hit winning runs in the final T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan and smashed a fifty to help his team beat Pakistan by five wickets. However, since then he has appeared only in two T20 fixtures.

Stokes had retired from ODI cricket but he reversed his decision to play the ODI World Cup last year. The availability for the marquee tournament compelled him to delay the knee surgery. He was able to bowl only five overs in the five-match Test series against India played this year where the visitors suffered a 1-4 defeat.

Now, in a recent statement given to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Stokes has revealed that he is working on bowling fitness and wants to fulfil the role of an all-rounder in future tournaments.

"I'm working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket," said Stokes.

"Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future," the left-handed batter.

"The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I'm looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer. I wish Jos (Buttler), Motty (Matthew Mott) and all the team the best of luck in defending our title," he added.

Stokes’ absence will compel the ECB to consider Liam Livingstone at No.4 position. Jamie Overton, the Surrey all-rounder will also come into contention. The all-rounder has played only three T20Is outside of the World Cups in the last three years but he will be hoping to enter into the team as a full-fledged member once again.