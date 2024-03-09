IND vs ENG 5th Test Live: India Bowled out for 477, England Trail by 259 Runs

Dharamshala: England bowlers led by Shoaib Bashir inflicted regular blows in the third session but India reached 473 for eight in their first innings at the end of the second day of the fifth Test here on Friday.
Off-spinner Bashir (4/170) and left-arm spinner Tom Hartley (2/126) scythed through India's middle-late order, but the hosts found some late resistance from Kuldeep Yadav (27 batting) and Jasprit Bumrah (19 batting) to stretch the lead to 255 runs.
Before that India batsmen made a merry run as Rohit Sharma (103), Shubman Gill (110) made hundreds while Sarfaraz Khan (56) and debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65) ran England ragged. The lone point of consolation for England was the sight of their skipper Ben Stokes bowling, a first since last year's Ashes.
Stokes got rid of his opposite number Rohit too to make the occasion memorable.
MATCH LIVE UPDATES STARTS FROM HERE
END OF INDIA INNINGS
- Over 124.1 (IND 477/10)
Fifer for Shoaib Bashir! Bashir claims his second five-wicket haul in Tests with a wicket of Jasprit Bumrah. It was a nice tossed-up delivery from the right-hand off-spinner and traps Jasprit Bumrah who tries to reach the ball with a big stride, but in the process he drags his right leg outside the crease. Stumper Ben Foakes collected it cleanly and stumped Bumrah, whose foot was on the line. The third umpire confirms that he is out, so India has bowled out for 477. England have a big task ahead of them as they have to overcome the deficit of 259 runs and put up a commendable total against the hosts to win this.
- Over 124 (IND 477/9)
700 up for Anderson! He became the first pacer and the third overall bowler on the planet to pick 700 Test wickets. He came round the wicket and bowled angline in delivery, Kuldeep looked to defend it, but the ball got the bat's outside edge. He departed for dogged 30 runs, boasting India's lead to 259 runs, stitching the fifty partnership with Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj leaves the final two deliveries of the over.
- Over 123 (IND 476/8)
Stokes is doing the wrong thing here. It is the day's first half an hour where pacers get the most help in the day and not starting with his experienced bowlers from the side is a huge mistake. Bowling a spinner from one end is understandable when a spinner gets a turn and bounce off the pitch which can trouble the batter. India have used a heavy roller that might not help the spinners to extract anything from it. Just a single came from the last over.
- Over 122 (IND 476/8)
James Anderson will be bowling from the end. He must be looking to get an early breakthrough for England and reach 700 Test wickets as well. Kuldeep defends the first and then takes a single on the edge. Bumrah then blocks the remaining to end the over. The wait continues for Anderson.
- Over 121 (IND 475/8)
Shoaib Bashir will be bowling the first over of the day. Bumrah is on the strike and takes a single on the first delivery itself. England have set the scattered leg side field while four men's are on the off-side in the catching position. Kuldeep blocks two before taking a single, helping it towards covers. Bumrah defends the last to end the over.
