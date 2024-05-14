ETV Bharat / sports

BCCI Announces Schedule of South Africa Women's Tour; Chennai to Host Lone Test

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

File photo of India's Amanjot Kaur and Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates a wicket of Australia's Phoebe Litchfield during the 1st T20I of Australia Women tour of India, 2023-24, at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai(ANI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule for South Africa women's tour to India. India will host South Africa for three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. The ODIs are a part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship.

Mumbai/Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming South Africa Women's all-format tour of India.

India will host South Africa for three One Day Internationals (ODIs), one Test and three T20Is. The home series will commence with ODIs in Bengaluru scheduled for June 16, 19 and 23 June respectively.

The ODIs will be played at the well-known M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is located in the heart of Bengaluru. The ODIs are a part of the 2022–2025 ICC Women's Championship.

The action will then shift to Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, which will first host the four-day Test from June 28 to July 1, followed by the T20Is series The three T20s will be played July 5, 7 and 9 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, which is popularly known as Chepauk.

The South African team will also play a warm-up game against the Board President's XI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from June 13. Off late, the Indian Women's team has been playing Test matches and the women's test is a four-day affair unlike the men's test, which is a five-day game. South Africa is among one of the strong teams in international cricket and playing against the South Africans will benefit the Indian women's team.

