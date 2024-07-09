ETV Bharat / offbeat

YUVA: Bhukya Sisters Shine Bright in National Shooting Arena; Eyeing International Competitions

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

Updated : Jul 9, 2024, 7:52 PM IST

Bhukya Sonalisa, 15, and her younger sister Mona Lisa, 11, from Boduppal, Hyderabad, have garnered national recognition for their exceptional talent in rifle and pistol shooting. These young athletes have demonstrated remarkable skills and determination, making them formidable competitors on the national stage.

In the heart of Boduppal, Hyderabad, two talented sisters have captured the nation's attention with their exceptional prowess in rifle and pistol shooting.
Bhukya Sonalisa and her younger sister Mona Lisa practising while their coach looks on (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In the heart of Boduppal, Hyderabad, two talented sisters have captured the nation's attention with their exceptional prowess in rifle and pistol shooting. Bhukya Sonalisa, aged 15, and her younger sister Mona Lisa, aged 11, have emerged as formidable talents, showcasing their skills and determination on the national stage.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulates Bhukya Sonalisa and her younger sister Mona Lisa while Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha and Bhukya sisters' mother are all smiles (ETV Bharat)

Inspired by their father's passion for shooting sports, Sonalisa embarked on her training journey at the AIM Airgun Arena Institute in Secunderabad at the age of 10. Not to be outdone, Mona Lisa joined her elder sister in the pursuit of excellence, starting her training regimen at the tender age of four.

Their dedication and hard work paid off in the recent 10th National Rifle and Pistol Shooting Championship-2024 held in Goa, where Sonalisa clinched gold in the Under-17 category while Mona Lisa secured the top spot in the Under-12 category. Their victories have earned them accolades from Telangana's Forest and Environment Minister, Konda Surekha, and special recognition from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who praised their achievements and encouraged them to aim even higher.

Looking forward, the Bhukya sisters have set their sights on international competitions, with plans to represent India at the upcoming championships in Thailand. Balancing rigorous training schedules with their academic commitments, they remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence, fuelled by dreams of Olympic glory and aspirations to pursue careers in science and entrepreneurship

Their coach, confident in their potential, believes that with continued support and access to top-tier facilities, the Bhukya sisters are poised to achieve greatness on the global stage. Their journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes nationwide, highlighting the power of passion, perseverance, and familial support in achieving extraordinary success

The Bhukya sisters' story is a testament to the transformative impact of dedication and determination, demonstrating that with unwavering commitment, even the loftiest dreams can be turned into reality.

