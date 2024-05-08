'Wrinkles Acche Hain': Un-Ironed Clothes Can Help Fight Climate Change

New Delhi: Nearly 1,25,000 kg of carbon emission can be saved every Monday through the 'Wrinkles Acche Hain', an initiative under which CSIR workforce can now wear un-ironed clothes on Mondays, Prof Chetan Singh Solanki of IIT Bombay said.

However, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), has clarified that no circular or official order has been issued by the CSIR HQ to its labs asking the staff to refrain from wearing ironed clothes.

"To put the record straight, during the Earth Day Celebrations on April 23, 2024, Prof. Chetan Solanki from IIT-Bombay, after installing the climate clock at CSIR-HQ, had in his speech expressed his view on these lines," the CSIR said in a post.

The 'Wrinkles Acche Hai' initiative aims to remind everyone about saving energy, protecting the environment, and spreading awareness about climate change.

Chetan Singh Solanki, founder of the Energy Swaraj Movement, said, "We are saving nearly 1,25,000 kg of carbon emission every Monday. One of the simplest solutions to climate change is Not-Doing-Something' (NDS).

Our 'Wrinkles Achhe Hain' (WAH) campaign is picking up. In this, we are asking people to wear non-ironed clothes on Monday," he said. By not ironing one pair of clothes, we can save up to 200 grams of carbon emission, he said.

"When millions do the same, there is huge carbon emission saving and it becomes fashionable. Currently, 6,25,000 people are joining on every Monday. We are saving nearly 1,25,000 kg of carbon emission every Monday. I wish that by this year's end, over 1 crore people will join in this WAH Monday campaign," he said.

An official said the CSIR is also planning to reduce 10 per cent electricity consumption across all its labs. Prof. Solanki recently installed India's largest Climate Clock atop the CSIR headquarters building to spread awareness about climate change and its ill effects.