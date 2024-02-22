Old European Satellite Plunges Harmlessly Through the Atmosphere Over the Pacific

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Old European Satellite Plunges Harmlessly Through the Atmosphere Over the Pacific

The European Space Agency confirmed the demise of ERS-2, a 5,000-pound (2,300-kilogram) spacecraft that has left a legacy of data that continues to advance science.

Cape Canaveral, Fla. : An old Earth-observing satellite fell out of orbit Wednesday and harmlessly broke apart over the Pacific. The European Remote Sensing 2 satellite reentered halfway between Hawaii and Alaska. The European Space Agency confirmed the demise of the 5,000-pound (2,300-kilogram) spacecraft, known as ERS-2.

No damage or injuries were reported. Experts had expected most of the satellite to burn up. Launched in 1995, the spacecraft was retired in 2011. Flight controllers quickly lowered its orbit to avoid hitting other satellites, using up all the fuel, and natural orbital decay took care of the rest. Its entry was uncontrolled, and so the precise location could not be predicted.

"Gone, but not forgotten," ESA said on X, formerly Twitter. "ERS-2 left a remarkable legacy of data that still continue to advance science." Its predecessor, ERS-1, which failed and stopped working decades ago, remains in orbit.

Read More

Iran launches satellite that is part of a Western-criticized program as regional tensions spike

TAGGED:

Old European SatelliteOrbitHawaii and AlaskaERS 2

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.