International Sun Day - Highlighting Significance of Solar Energy

Hyderabad: International Sun Day is celebrated every year on May 3 and it is a special occasion to honour the Sun. This day honours the Sun's contributions to life on Earth and highlights the significance of solar energy. This day gives you the chance to invest in the sustainability of the earth and realise the power of the Sun.

About The Sun:

We have been inspired by the Sun since ancient times. It is essential to mythology and religion in a wide range of cultures, including Chinese mythology, Native American tribes in North and South America, the Aztecs of Mexico, and the ancient Egyptians. There are numerous names for the Sun in various cultures.

Our solar system's central star is the Sun. The solar system is held together by its gravity, which keeps all of the planets and smaller junk in their orbits.

History Behind The Sun Day:

Denis Hayes, an American environmentalist and solar power supporter, started Sun Day. He became well-known for organising the

inaugural Earth Day, which took place on April 22, 1970. Hayes, who headed the Solar Energy Research Institute during the Carter Administration, came up with the concept of marking Sun Day, which was fashioned after Earth Day.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter formally declared Sun Day, and the celebration expanded internationally in 1994.



Facts About Sun:

The star that sits at the core of the solar system is the sun From Earth, the sun is approximately 93 million miles away The mass of the sun is approximately 333,000 times that of Earth The sun has a diameter of roughly 1.39 million kilometers, which is 109 times larger than the Earth About 27 million degrees Fahrenheit (15 million degrees Celsius) are found at the sun's core Nuclear fusion, a process that turns hydrogen atoms into helium, is how the sun generates its energy Solar flares and coronal mass ejections can be caused by the sun's variable magnetic field There is an 11-year cycle in the sun's activity where there is an increase and reduction in the quantity of sunspots and solar flares With enough fuel to last for another 5 billion years, the sun is thought to be 4.6 billion years old The light from the sun takes 8 minutes and 20 seconds to get to Earth



Benefits Of Sunlight:

Vitamin D: The main source of vitamin D, which is necessary for calcium absorption as well as the development and maintenance of bones, is sunlight

Improves Mood: Studies have demonstrated that exposure to sunlight can enhance the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that affects mood and potentially mitigates feelings of anxiety and sadness

Regulates Sleep: The circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock, is regulated by exposure to sunlight. This enhances the quality and consistency of sleep by regulating sleep patterns

Boosts Immune System: White blood cells, which are in charge of fending off infection and sickness, are stimulated by sunlight

Reduces Risk of Certain Diseases: Research has demonstrated that exposure to sunlight can lower one's risk of developing multiple sclerosis, heart disease, and some types of cancer, among other illnesses

However, excessive exposure to the sun can also cause sunburn, damage to the skin, and increase the risk of developing skin cancer. Therefore, it is best to get moderate exposure to the sun and protect your skin by using sunscreen and wearing protective clothing when in the sun for extended periods of time.

The Sun is the source of all known forms of energy: mechanical energy, physical energy, chemical energy, biological energy, and social energy. It is the closest-to-us energy source that provides energy to animate and non-living things. For example, the Sun influences wind energy, wave energy, hydroenergy from rivers, hydrocarbons (including biogas) from the initial stage of formation, wind energy from uneven heating of the Earth surface, hydrocarbons from photosynthesis, hydroenergy from water vaporisation of rivers, tidal energy from gravitational attraction from the Moon, nuclear energy from the universe many billions of years ago, and geothermal energy from the Earth during the formation of the planet make up only a small fraction of the Earth’s energy balance. In other words, the Sun is the sole primary source of energy on Earth.