International Dance Day - Bringing People Together

Hyderabad: International Dance Day, also known as World Dance Day is celebrated every year on 29 April. This day is dedicated to the art form of dance, and it is used to promote dance as a universal value. The day also aims to cross all the political, cultural, and ethnic barriers in the field of dancing.

To mark the occasion of World Dance Day, every year the International Dance Committee and the International Theatre Institute ITI selects an outstanding choreographer or dancer to convey a special message to all the dancers across the globe.

History of The International Dance Day: International Dance Day was created in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), UNESCO's main partner for performing arts. It was first celebrated on April 29 to mark the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), the creator of modern ballet. Since then, International Dance Day is being observed annually to celebrate the art form. The day aims to raise awareness about the benefits of dance and bring people together through it.

Significance of World Dance Day: World Dance Day is significant in promoting the importance of dance in our lives. Dance is not only a form of art and expression but also has many physical and mental health benefits. It helps in reducing stress, improving cardiovascular health, increasing flexibility, and promoting overall well-being. Celebrating World Dance Day raises awareness about the importance of dance and encourages people to participate in this art form. It also highlights the cultural significance of dance and how it has evolved over time in different regions of the world. World Dance Day serves as a reminder of the power of dance to bring people together and celebrate the joy of movement.

Dances of different States in India:

Odissi Dance Form

Bharatanatyam Dance Form

The contemporary Dance Form

The neoclassical dance form

Thandava Dance Form

Kuchipudi Dance Form

Kathak Dance form

Chau Dance Form

Kathakali Dance Form

Manipuri Dance Form

World-famous Indian classical dancers: