International Children's Book Day 2024 - Raising Awareness of Value of Reading

Hyderabad: The International Children's Book Day (ICBD) is celebrated on April 2 every year. Every year on April 2nd, the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) has been organising International Children's Book Day (ICBD) since 1967. An international non-profit organization called IBBY exists to promote children's books and to encourage a love of reading.

The value of reading has been instilled in students' education for millennia. However, the purpose of International Children's Book Day is to raise awareness of the value of reading in shaping the future minds of children.

Books provide children with a means of escape from their everyday lives or challenging situations and give them the freedom to explore narratives in a language that makes sense to them. The next time you're at a loss for gifts for your young niece or nephew, pick up a book that held special meaning for you as a child and tell them about the journey.

"Imagination" is the keyword for ICBD 2024.

History:

International Children's Book Day is always celebrated on April 2, which is also Hans Christian Andersen's birthday. Hans Christian Andersen is a well-known Danish author of children's books. He wrote some of the best-known children's stories, including 'The Emperor's New Clothes', 'The Little Mermaid', 'The Ugly Duckling' and 'Thumbelina.'

The Top Children's Tales:

Cinderella: This beloved story tells of a little girl who, with the assistance of her fairy godmother, overcomes the misfortune of her cruel stepmother and step-sisters to attend a royal ball and win her prince's heart. Numerous cultures have heard this tale, and variants of it may be found in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling: Since the first book in the Harry Potter series was released in 1997, children and adults all over the world have been enthralled with the tale of a young wizard and his companions at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Little Red Riding Hood: The tale of a young girl who goes to see her grandma in the woods and ends up running into a scary wolf. The narrative is thought to have started in Europe, and the most famous telling of it dates back to the late 17th century when French writer Charles Perrault wrote it.

The Three Little Pigs: This is the tale of the three pigs who in order to keep a hungry wolf at bay, construct dwellings out of straw, sticks, and bricks.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle: Since its 1969 release, youngsters have been drawn to this beloved picture book, which narrates the tale of a caterpillar that eats his way through a variety of delicacies before transforming into a butterfly.

The Cat in the Hat: This beloved classic was written and illustrated by Theodor Geisel, better known by his pen name Dr. Seuss. It went on to become one of the best-selling children's books ever.

Benefits Of Reading (Daily):