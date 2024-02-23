EagleCam Taking Photos of Odysseus Lunar Landing Was Developed by a Scientist from Bhopal

Madhur Tiwari, a native of Madhya Pradesh said he and his team developed the mini camera called EagleCam that will take photographs of the spacecraft landing on the moon and images of the Milky Way. Tiwari, a professor at Aerospace Engineering of Florida Institute of Technology said he is delighted to be part of NASA's project

Bhopal: A young scientist from Bhopal, who is working at Aerospace Engineering of Florida Institute of Technology has developed a mini camera called EagleCam for Odysseus spacecraft, which touched down upon the moon's surface on Thursday. The EagleCam that landed ahead of the spacecraft will now snap photographs of lunar landing and the Milky Way from the moon.

Madhur Tiwari, son of Bhopal RTO Sanjay Tiwari said EagleCam fixed on Nova-C lander was designed by his team and is now like fulfillment of a dream. Tiwari said that it is a matter of great pleasure to become a participant in such a significant project of NASA.

"My team was entrusted with the responsibility of designing a camera to capture the safe landing on the Moon. This was the first mission undertaken by the university students. Under this project, after the spacecraft entered the Moon's orbit, an instruction was given to the EagleCam to detach and photograph the landing. A Wi-Fi technology is being used in this," Tiwari said.

Tiwari said that when EagleCam was developed, he was a PhD student at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

NASA launched its moon mission with 'Space X Falcon 9' rocket from Complex 39A of Kennedy Space Center in Florida on February 15 and it made a soft landing on the lunar south pole in eight days. With the landing, the EagleCam has started working and will now send pictures to the space centre.

The NASA's five payloads will study interactions between the lunar surface and the gaseous clouds and the space weather as well as perform radio astronomy experiments. Odysseus has 14 Earth days of mission life.

