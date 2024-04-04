World Bank President Banga invites Rakesh Mohan to join economic advisory panel

New Delhi: Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Rakesh Mohan has been invited by World Bank President Ajay Banga to join the World Bank Group's Economic Advisory Panel. The panel will be chaired by Lord Nicholas Stern, Professor of Economics and Government at the London School of Economics, with Indermit Gill, Chief Economist of the World Bank Group, and Senior Vice President for Development Economics, serving as co-chair, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) said in a statement on Thursday.

Mohan is President Emeritus and Distinguished Fellow at the CSEP. The panel will focus on strategic issues for the World Bank Group in relation to their objectives, research agenda, and actions, it added. According to the statement, the panel will also provide advice on key issues that may arise with respect to the World Bank's research and policy outputs. Each panel member will have a two-year term.

Mohan served as a Senior Fellow in the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University and held the position of Professor in the Practice of International Economics and Finance at the School of Management from 2010 to 2012. Earlier, he was an Executive Director on the board of the International Monetary Fund, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Secretary of Economic Affairs, Chief Economic Adviser of the Indian Ministry of Finance, and Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Industry.