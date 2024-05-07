US Eyeing Indian Doctors to Help Serve Rural and Low-Income Communities under Conrad Waiver Program

New Delhi : To improve the health sector in remote and low-income areas, the US is eyeing educated and eligible Indian doctors to practice and provide medical services in underserved areas. The US is expected to have a shortfall of at least one lakh physicians by 2034. However, to overcome the shortages, Indian physicians are included in a special J1 visa category, under which at least 5000 doctors will get entry to the US.

Although about 20% of the United States population lives in rural areas, only 11% of physicians practice there. New research from the University of California San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy shows that relaxed visa requirements enable more foreign-trained doctors to practice in remote and low-income areas, without reducing the employment of U.S.-trained doctors. The research suggests that with the limited supply of physicians completing medical school at U.S. universities, foreign-born and educated physicians can provide a potential source of supply in underserved areas.

The US embassy in New Delhi told ETV Bharat that the Conrad 30 Waiver program has existed for some time now to provide medical services in underserved areas. It is a waiver for graduates on J1 visas to return to their home countries. The Conrad 30 waiver program introduced in 1994, allows J-1 foreign medical graduates (FMGs) to apply for a waiver of the 2-year foreign residence requirement upon completion of the J-1 exchange visitor program.

Most participants in the program work in Health Professional Shortage Areas (or HPSAs), areas that lack an adequate number of primary care physicians, dentists or mental health care providers.

According to sources, waiving visa requirements of Indian doctors under the Conrad 30 program will begin in 30 out of 50 states in the US. This will further enable Indian students pursuing medical studies in the US to apply for a hassle free visa. Currently, around 125,000 Indian doctors are serving in the US.

What is a J1 visa for physicians? The J-1 visa is designed for exchange visitors and includes a specific category for physicians. It allows foreign medical graduates to participate in medical training programs, fellowships, or academic research in the U.S.

What is a J-1 Visa Waiver? Physicians who come to the U.S. on a J-1 visa are subject to a two-year home residency requirement. However, they can apply for a J-1 visa waiver to waive this requirement.

In return for the waiver, the physician must agree to work for a sponsoring healthcare organization in the U.S. for three years. This option allows doctors to gain valuable experience while serving underserved populations.