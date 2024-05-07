Bihar: Doctor's Daughter Flies Home to Vote in Khagaria, Appeals Others To Do Same

Khagaria: Daughter of a doctor and research scholar of England has come to her hometown, Khagaria in Bihar to vote on Tuesday. She always makes it a point to come home to exercise her franchise.

Tejaswini Poddar said she has come home just to cast her vote and will now return to England, where she is pursuing research in sociology.

"We should use our voting rights properly so that the country can progress and we can move forward on the path of development. A lot of change can be brought with one vote. I came to cast my vote in 2019 as well. I am inspired by my parents and request all others to do the same," she said.

Tejaswini is daughter of renowned physician Dr Murari Poddar of Khagaria district. "It is the duty of every citizen to cast his/her vote. No matter where a voter is located, he/she should come home for voting. It is the fundamental right of a citizen to participate in the voting process and elect the government of his/her choice," Tejaswini added.

Dr Poddar has launched a campaign on social media to generate awareness among citizens about voting rights in Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts. In his social media pages, Dr Poddar has been constantly appealing citizens to cast their votes.

"I am making people aware of the need to exercise their franchise. My daughter too came across my video and told me that she is coming home to vote. It is your right to vote and by selecting a good leader it will improve the condition of the country," Dr Poddar said.

Voting in Khagaria Lok Sabha seat began at 7 am. With comparatively lower voter percentages being recorded in the first two phases in Bihar, the Election Commission and the district administration have initiated several efforts for bringing voters to the polling stations.