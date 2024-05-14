'A whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships', US envoy to India Garcetti on 1 year in India

New Delhi : The US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti has completed his remarkable one year as an envoy in India. In a catchy video which has gone viral in social media, Amb Garcetti was seen speaking of his experience and accomplishments during the tenure.

"I never dreamed I would have the honour and privilege of representing my country here in India, but what a year it's been", Garcetti said.

In a post on X, Garcetti remarked, "One year as U.S. Ambassador to India! What a ride it's been - a whirlwind of diplomacy and deepening friendships! From diving into vibrant cultures to strengthening the bond between our nations, every moment has been incredible. But it's the warmth of the people and our shared dreams that truly stole my heart. Here's to many more milestones and writing the next chapter of the US India partnership together".

Through out the past year, Garcetti has traveled across 22 states and Union Territories , fostering friendships , recieving notable gifts and savouring the diverse cuisines from Mumbai to Kohima.

As he completes one year, Garcetti highlighted the incredible trade ties between the two countries. He noted that , "It was a banner year for trade, valued at nearly USD 200 billion and efforts to reduce tariffs to promote economic growth".

Garcetti commended the joint efforts between India and US to expand climate resilience and solutions, such as financing 10,000 new electric buses and establishing the largest solar manufacturing plant in southern India with US assistance.

"We're making sure we walk the green walk, not just the green talk," he asserted, underscoring commitments to environmental stewardship", he pointed out.

Addressing healthcare cooperation, Garcetti highlighted collaborative endeavours in vaccine development for diseases like dengue and malaria, showcasing the shared commitment to global health security. Furthermore, he lauded efforts to streamline visa processing, significantly reducing wait times and increasing the number of visas issued, making Indians the leading source of international students.

The US envoy expressed optimism for the future of the US-India partnership.

Who is Eric Garcetti? Eric Garcetti is an American politician who served as the Mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2022. He's a member of the Democratic Party and has been involved in various initiatives related to sustainability, transportation, and economic development during his tenure.

A former member of the Los Angeles City Council, Garcetti served as City Council president from 2006 to 2012. He was the city's first elected Jewish mayor, and its second consecutive Mexican-American mayor.

He was elected as the youngest mayor in over 100 years, having been 42 at the time of his inauguration. Upon nomination of President Joe Biden after a previously failed nomination the year before, Garcetti was finally confirmed as Ambassador to India by the Senate on a 52–42 vote on March 15 last year.