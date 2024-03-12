Prez Droupadi Murmu hails Mauritius as a leading democracy, a beacon of pluralism

New Delhi: In a short span of 56 years as an independent nation, Mauritius has emerged as a leading democracy, a beacon of pluralism, and a prosperous economy, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. Addressing the state banquet hosted by the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Murmu hailed Mauritius and said it is an international Financial Centre of repute, a thriving tourist destination, and most importantly, one of the safest and most peaceful countries in the world.

"We, in India, take great pride in your extraordinary achievements. We are happy to see the success of our Mauritian brothers and sisters because in many ways we have undertaken this journey of nation-building together. Our destinies were first intertwined when the first Indians landed here more than three centuries ago. We went on to inspire each other during our freedom struggles. And so, our ‘khoon ka rishta’ became a ‘dil ka rishta’", Murmu noted.

She said, "It is no surprise, therefore, that the founding fathers of independent Mauritius chose March 12 to mark the most important day for their nation the Independence Day of Mauritius as a tribute to the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi", adding "To this day, our two countries continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as independent nations, through good times and bad."

"Our relationship has grown stronger through the decades whether it is securing the shared waters of the Indian Ocean together, sharing our Covid vaccines during the pandemic whether it is bolstering our capacities across sectors, connecting our economies and our people, or supporting one another in global platforms," the President reiterated.

She further highlighted that the metro project, the new ENT Hospital, the new Supreme Court building, the 8 MW Solar Power plant, and many other India-assisted development projects are visible symbols of India’s commitment to supporting the well-being of all Mauritians. It is pertinent to note that the participation of a large Mauritian delegation at India’s flagship diaspora event--the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas--in Indore last January, and the participation of Mauritius as our ‘Special Invitee’ during India's G20 Presidency, are testimonies to this. In the last few weeks, the Prime Ministers of India and Mauritius launched UPI and RuPay Card settlement systems in India and Mauritius; they also inaugurated a new Airstrip and a Jetty along with six community projects in Agalega.

A new initiative to supply affordable, high-quality, Indian generic medicines to Mauritius was also announced. In the days ahead, we are looking at many new initiatives such as launching a jointly developed satellite for Mauritius and supplying 200 environment-friendly electric buses. In addition, the Rupee Vostro Account Facility will enable bilateral trade in our local currencies", President Murmu added.

Meanwhile, India approved a special provision to grant an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to the 7th generation of Indian-origin people in Mauritius, President Droupadi Murmu said. The decision would allow the younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and reconnect with the land of their ancestors.

"In the context of the 'Khoon ka Rishta' that I mentioned earlier, I have great pleasure in informing you all that my government has just approved a special provision under which 7th generation Mauritians of Indian origin will also be eligible for the Overseas Citizens of India card, the OCI card. This will enable many younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and reconnect with the land of their ancestors," President Murmu said at the National Day celebrations of Mauritius in the country's capital Port Louis.

