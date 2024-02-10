PM Modi to Visit UAE from Feb 13-14; To Inaugurate First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 13-14, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday. According to the MEA, this will be Prime Minister Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. He will also address the Indian community in the UAE at an event in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

India and UAE enjoy warm and close relations underpinned by strong political, cultural and economic linkages. Following the landmark visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Both countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023 to promote the use of the Indian Rupee and the UAE Dirham (AED) for cross-border transactions.

The two countries are among each other’s top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about US$ 85 billion in 2022-23. The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23. About 3.5 million strong and vibrant Indian communities form the largest expatriate group in the UAE. Their positive and well-appreciated contribution to the development of their host country has been an important anchor of our excellent bilateral engagement with the UAE.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More